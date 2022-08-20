Carol Vorderman reveals fitness secrets on Instagram following weight loss as she warns ‘watch out world’

Carol Vorderman has stunned fans in a video on her Instagram.

The 61-year-old revealed her fitness routine following her recent weight loss.

Carol has recently made headlines after she posted a picture showing off her abs (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Carol Vorderman on Instagram

In the video posted to her Instagram, Carol does various exercises to the song ‘About Damn Time’ by Lizzo.

She was also accompanied by Gemma from The Bounce Fitness Method.

The pair do exercises on mats with weights, balls and training bands.

Coming home stronger and more flexible, and as happy as can be.

Carol captioned the post saying: “Great time for hours yesterday being put through my paces with Gemma from @thebouncefitnessmethod on the platform at @jasonvale @juicemasterresort.

“This is where we do all the yoga and rebounding and exercises come rain or shine, looking out over the river… my God it lifts your soul.

“I hadn’t met Gemma before BUT delighted to learn she’s from my city BRISTOL, so we can carry on doing what we do there and online on her website @bouncefitnessmethod.”

She continued: “Quite a few of the Juicy Oasis trainers give lessons on there too.

“Whoah, those sets can hurt…

“Coming home stronger and more flexible, and as happy as can be… Watch out world. I’m coming atcha.”

The former Countdown star credits Jason Vale’s Juicemaster resort, which reportedly costs a whopping £1,475.

The expensive Portugal resort has been highly recommended by other stars such as Denise Welch, James Argent and Judge Rob Rinder.

Carol’s followers gushed over her fitness journey (Credit: ITV)

Carol’s fans show their support

Fans were quick to comment on her post, showing their support and showering her with compliments.

One said: “You look blooming fabulous. Always wanted to go there, maybe one day.”

Another stated: “You’re inspiring. I have loved all these fitness posts.”

“Looking good, Carol, keep it up,” another wrote.

