TV presenter Carol Vorderman delighted her Instagram fans with an update on her weight loss journey as she showed off her toned figure.

Carol has been enjoying her time at a fitness retreat in Portugal for the past 18 days.

Yesterday, she sent fans wild as she posted her end result while posing in a skimpy bikini and denim shorts.

Carol Vorderman on Instagram

Carol flaunted her slimmed bod on Instagram after attending a fitness retreat in Portugal.

Over the last week, Carol has been sharing the fun exercises she’s been taking part in at the retreat, including paddle boarding and aqua aerobics.

The presenter updated her fans on her ongoing weight loss journey as she revealed that she’s dropped over a dress size.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a post of her in a bikini and a pair of shorts she “hasn’t been into for a few years”.

She wrote: “We’re coming home soon… still another day to go. 18 days – 3 days (going to restaurants) = 15 days on juice here at @juicemasterretreats @jasonvale.

“I’ve dropped over a dress size and bursting with energy. Haven’t been into these shorts for a few years and now they’re loose. Boommmm.”

Carol also revealed that her friend had dropped two dress sizes after attending the retreat.

She said: “My other half here @jules_sampson has dropped TWO dress sizes and looks incredible and feels so strong. It’s a special place here. So chilled out and happy. Jason has created the magic alright.”

Fans were stunned by the presenter’s incredible weight loss and took the the comment section to compliment her “amazing” figure.

Singer and actress Louise Redknapp commented on her post saying: “You look amazing.”

One fan also wrote: “Beautiful as always Carol.”

Another said: “Your gym workouts are paying off Carol.”

Someone else added: “Oh dear Lord, what are you trying to do us. Looking absolutely stunningly beautiful as always.”

