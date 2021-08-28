Carol Vorderman delivers Bank Holiday treat with dripping wet swimsuit shot on Instagram

Carol Vorderman looks as sensational as ever as she poses in her latest cleavage bearing shot on Instagram.

Former Countdown host Carol, 60, posted on social media yet another daring and alluring photo.

This time she is dripping wet in a plunging swimsuit.

Smiling off into the distance, her ample cleavage is firmly on display as she poses away in a frilly red bikini top.

Carol Vorderman always looks oh so glamorous in her Instagram shots (Credit: SplashNews)

She captioned the sultry snap with: “New Naia Beach bikini…..it washes well Thumbs upFace with tears of joy……such a lazy lazy lazy…..did I mention LAZY day today….Happy Red heart #Wales #HappyScruff.”

As expected, her army of loyal fans rushed to compliment the star on how fantastic she looks.

One user gushed: “I’ve recently hired a personal trainer because of you and your great photos @carolvorders. Your hard work to keep fit and healthy pays off. Thanks for the inspiration. Have a great Bank Holiday weekend x.”

New Naia Beach bikini…..it washes well 👍🏼😂……such a lazy lazy lazy…..did I mention LAZY day today….Happy ❤️ #Wales #HappyScruff pic.twitter.com/GMs7vTLOGD — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) August 27, 2021

A seemingly delighted Carol replied with: “Awwww that’s BRILLIANT news…..it’s for health and strength cos when you get those life feels a whole lot better…..xxx.”

Another user praised: “What a woman Carol Vorderman is. Obviously absolutely stunning guilty of being my teen crush on count down. But also just a down to earth Welsh girl who lives life to the full. Also just so happens to be a genius. Never change also like a fine wine getting even better with age.”

A further user chimed in with: “OMG Carol that is next level gorgeousness. Can’t wait for the next sexy selfie. Hope it is soon.”

Carol has truly age-defying looks (Credit: SplashNews)

And a fourth user claimed: “@carolvorders. If and when you stop with these very beautiful photos there’s going to be a lot of people who are going to be upset, do keep them coming. An absolute beauty.”

Finally additional users begged Carol to join the adults only subscription website and app OnlyFans!

One user tweeted: “Just announce your OnlyFans already.”

While another user pondered: “I swear Carol Vorderman is about 6 posts away from creating an Only Fans.”

How does Carol Vorderman stay in such great shape?

She may be 60, but Carol is as physically active as ever.

The half-Welsh star loves to hike across Wales, as well as regularly kayaks.



What’s more, she says she’s taken up intermittent fasting in 2021.

And she’s found that adding butter to her coffee has helped keep the cravings at bay.

She revealed on Twitter back in February of this year: “I tell you now I have never been less hungry in my life, because of a knob of butter in my coffee in the morning.

“So I’m doing this intermittent fasting thing. I’ve gone 20 hours without food, not felt a little bit hungry and I’m now having proper bacon – not the rubbish kind – and fresh, fresh, local eggs, everything local and I can’t wait.

“And I’m dropping the weight. It’s brilliant this.”

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.