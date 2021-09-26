Carol Vorderman has “broken the internet” by posting a “naked” holiday photo on Instagram.

The former Countdown star revealed she recently checked into Jason Vale’s juicing retreat in Portugal.

She admitted that she left there feeling very “happy”.

And the picture she shared alongside the post definitely left some of her followers feeling the same!

Carol Vorderman has wowed fans with her holiday pictures on Instagram (Credit: Splash News)

What did Carol Vorderman post about her holiday?

Carol shared a picture of herself in a hot tub on her break.

She said: “Left @juicemasterretreats @jasonvale Juicy Oasis so happy…..

“And can I say that everyone who works here, and I mean EVERYONE, has a smile on their face, they love their job and it’s infectious….

“My kind of place.”

Carol added: “Refreshed now for a big month ahead….. HAPPY DAYS.”

How did fans react to the photo?

Carol was actually wearing a bikini in the photo.

However, the angle and the reflection of the water did make the star appear naked at first glance.

And a few of her followers naturally picked up on it.

“You look naked in the photo!” declared one.

“Thought you were naked for a moment,” said another.

A third added: “Thought you were naked first glance! 😂 obviously I had to double check. Absolutely stunning .”

“Gee wizz just chocked on my cornflakes. I thought you gone naked then,” said another.

Carol shared shots from the hot tub on social media (Credit: Instagram)

Carol ‘breaks the internet’

Another commented that Carol had done a Kim Kardashian and “broken the internet”.

They said: “Think you have just broken the internet with this photo – you looking amazing.”

Others asked when Carol was joining racy site OnlyFans.

“When is the OnlyFans happening, Carol?” another asked.

“Please God just make an OnlyFans already,” pleaded another.

Other less amorous admirers admitted that Carol – who is 60 – could’ve passed for a woman half her age in the “natural” make-up-free picture.

