Former Loose Women star Carol McGiffin has branded ITV as “ruthless” and “cut-throat” amid the ongoing Holly and Phil backlash.

The broadcaster has been engulfed in controversy following the news of Philip Schofield’s “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

Following his confession, plenty of Phillip’s former colleagues have hit out at both him and ITV. Celebs like, Dan Wootton, Eamonn Holmes and Carol have all chimed in to have their say. What’s more, some of the show’s ex-stars including Eamonn and Dr Ranj have also accused ITV of having a “toxic” environment behind the scenes.

And now, Carol was back at it again this week when she ripped into her former employer once more.

Holly and Phil news: Loose Women star hits out at ITV

Former Loose Women star Carol stepped back from the ITV show last month. She first appeared on Loose Women for a decade between the early 2000s and 2013. She made a return to the series in 2018. But this year she sensationally stepped away – and according to her, it was because the show had become too “woke”.

It’s cut-throat, competitive and ruthless, and can be quite unpleasant

Then after Phillip confessed to his shock fling, and ultimate resignation from ITV altogether, Carol didn’t hold back as she blasted “arrogant” ITV bosses. Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, she said she believed ITV bosses knew about the affair and that This Morning is “too tainted” to go on.

Carol brands ITV ‘cut-throat’ amid Holly and Phil drama

And it appears Carol is not done with dishing out the disses. In her column for Best Magazine the journalist recalled how ITV can be “quite unpleasant”.

It’s about as dysfunctional as they come.

Carol wrote: “They go on about the ‘ITV Daytime Family’ being cosy best mates, all caring and kind. But in my opinion it’s about as dysfunctional as they come. It’s cut-throat, competitive and ruthless, and can be quite unpleasant. And as soon as your face doesn’t fit anymore, or you disagree with their narrative, you’re out the door.”

An ITV Spokesperson told ED: “ITV and the This Morning team are incredibly proud of the twelve and a half hours of award winning live television they produce five days a week.

“It takes a huge team of people to all pull together to make the award winning, much loved programme which each week reaches 4.4million loyal viewers.

“It’s a fast paced environment turning around a daily show that covers live and ever changing issues. We have robust mechanisms in place for complaints to be raised and those that are, are appropriately investigated. What we’re hearing from the This Morning team is that they just don’t recognise the picture that some are painting about the show.”

Why did Carol leave Loose Women?

Carol opened up Best magazine earlier this year about her reason for stepping back from Loose Women. She said: “It was causing me too much stress. Which was mostly down to a difficult contract issue I’d been challenging since January.”

Carol went on: “The problem was, ITV were insisting, for the first time since I went back in 2018, that if I wanted to carry on doing the show, I would have to sign a contract that was totally unjust and unworkable for me, so I had to say no thanks.”

She acknowledged she could understand it may appear she’s “thrown her toys out the pram”. But Carol also claimed the situation was having an impact on her health.

