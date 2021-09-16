Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack at the TRIC Awards
News

Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack taken to hospital after fall at TRIC Awards

She had to have 17 stitches

By Rebecca Carter

Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack was taken to hospital after suffering a fall the TRIC Awards.

The actress, who plays Nancy Corrigan in the drama, injured her leg and ankle in the fall as she was pictured leaving the venue in a wheelchair.

According to reports, Megan fell down some stairs at the awards ceremony.

Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack at the TRIC Awards
Megan at the TRIC Awards before her fall (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack taken to hospital

Sharing what happened on her Instagram Stories, Megan was heard giggling as her co-star Fenella Woolgar wheeled her through A&E.

Read more: Celebrity MasterChef viewers mock Gregg Wallace for looking like a ‘schoolboy’

Meanwhile, Megan later revealed she had to have 17 stitches.

She wrote: “17 stitches later I’m home. I also finally [get to] be that kid who has crutches.”

trixie call the midwife
Megan plays Nancy Corrigan (left) in Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC/Nealstreet Productions/Photographer: Laura Radford)

Megan then shared another video before her fall as she titled it “Before it all went downhill”.

The footage showed the star posing on the red carpet at the awards.

Meanwhile, Call the Midwife was nominated for Drama Programme at the awards alongside Killing Eve and The Crown.

However, they didn’t win after The Crown was awarded the gong.

Call the Midwife began airing back in 2012.

Call the Midwife season 10 aired earlier this year (Credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions/Photographer: Nicky Johnston)

Megan joined the drama in season 10, which aired this year.

Megan previously told Radio Times about her character, pupil midwife Nancy: “It’s nice to play a character that has an arc, and to see where she goes…

“She goes through some tough times, there are some big revelations and I think emotionally she goes on quite a journey. She deals with some stuff, does Nancy.

“She’s a bit ditzy. She’s erratic, not great with her studies, but she’s got a big heart, very warm, she’ll chat to everyone. Her chat doesn’t necessarily always make people feel good, she makes people nervous I think sometimes with how she talks.”

When is Call the Midwife back?

Call the Midwife will return for a Christmas special this year.

Read more: Helen George and husband Jack Ashton are expecting their second baby – and the Call the Midwife star is ‘terrified’

It’s expected the episode will air on December 25 2021 on BBC One.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Harry and Meghan divide people with TIME magazine cover
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cause a stir with their TIME magazine cover
Ruxandra Alina Coronation Street
Coronation Street: Ruxandra Porojnicu confirms she’s quit the soap as Alina, leaving fans devastated
Dawn french new hair
Dawn French chops off her iconic bob and debuts dramatic new hairstyle
Alina Daniel Coronation Street
Why is there an extra episode of Coronation Street on tonight?
Janet on Loose Women today
Loose Women today: Janet Street-Porter divides viewers with Shamima Begum comments
shamima begum interview gmb
GMB: Richard Madeley divides viewers as they spot ‘habit’