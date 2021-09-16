Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack was taken to hospital after suffering a fall the TRIC Awards.

The actress, who plays Nancy Corrigan in the drama, injured her leg and ankle in the fall as she was pictured leaving the venue in a wheelchair.

According to reports, Megan fell down some stairs at the awards ceremony.

Megan at the TRIC Awards before her fall (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Sharing what happened on her Instagram Stories, Megan was heard giggling as her co-star Fenella Woolgar wheeled her through A&E.

Meanwhile, Megan later revealed she had to have 17 stitches.

She wrote: “17 stitches later I’m home. I also finally [get to] be that kid who has crutches.”

Megan plays Nancy Corrigan (left) in Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC/Nealstreet Productions/Photographer: Laura Radford)

Megan then shared another video before her fall as she titled it “Before it all went downhill”.

The footage showed the star posing on the red carpet at the awards.

Meanwhile, Call the Midwife was nominated for Drama Programme at the awards alongside Killing Eve and The Crown.

However, they didn’t win after The Crown was awarded the gong.

Call the Midwife began airing back in 2012.

Call the Midwife season 10 aired earlier this year (Credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions/Photographer: Nicky Johnston)

Megan joined the drama in season 10, which aired this year.

Megan previously told Radio Times about her character, pupil midwife Nancy: “It’s nice to play a character that has an arc, and to see where she goes…

“She goes through some tough times, there are some big revelations and I think emotionally she goes on quite a journey. She deals with some stuff, does Nancy.

“She’s a bit ditzy. She’s erratic, not great with her studies, but she’s got a big heart, very warm, she’ll chat to everyone. Her chat doesn’t necessarily always make people feel good, she makes people nervous I think sometimes with how she talks.”

When is Call the Midwife back?

Call the Midwife will return for a Christmas special this year.

It’s expected the episode will air on December 25 2021 on BBC One.

