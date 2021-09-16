Celebrity MasterChef viewers mocked judge Gregg Wallace for his, um, interesting outfit choice in last night’s show (Wednesday September 15).

The ever-popular Gregg, 56, is once again judging the remaining contestants in the final along with John Torode.

However, as the final kicked off viewers were distracted by his outfit, with many saying he looked like a schoolboy.

Viewers poked fun at Gregg and his outfit (Credit: BBC)

What did Gregg Wallace wear on Celebrity MasterChef last night?

The final five kicked off their last week in the kitchen.

That meant Kem Cetinay, Dion Dublin, Joe Swash, Kadeena Cox and Megan McKenna all had a chance to progress.

To start with, they were whisked off to the Holborn Dining Room where chef Calum Franklin tasked them with cooking a posh pie.

However, it wasn’t the amazing pastry-based receptacles that attracted viewers’ attention.

It was Gregg, who was dressed in a navy cardigan and a loosened blue and white-striped tie.

And Gregg is dressed like a schoolboy coz why…?! 🤔🤪 #CelebrityMasterChef — @cakeforall (@cakeforall1) September 15, 2021

Why is Gregg Wallace dressed as Britain’s oldest schoolboy? #CelebrityMasterChef — Michael Hogan (@michaelhogan) September 15, 2021

Gregg has came dressed as a member of the Bash St kids today. #MasterChefUK #CelebrityMasterchef pic.twitter.com/f7wa9018ND — @brummiegourmand (@brummiegourmand) September 15, 2021

How did viewers react to Gregg’s outfit?

It didn’t take long for viewers to take to Twitter to poke fun at Gregg’s outfit.

One japed: “Why is Gregg dressed as an oversized schoolboy? #MasterChef #CelebrityMasterchef #MasterChefCelebrity #Gregg.”

Another said: “Why is Gregg Wallace dressed as Britain’s oldest schoolboy?”

A third posted a picture of a member of a Beano character and said: “Gregg has come dressed as a member of the Bash St kids today.”

Gregg in his second outfit (Credit: BBC)

The geography teacher mode

When the final five got back to the MasterChef kitchen they took part in a dessert challenge.

And, during this segment, Gregg reverted back to a tweed jacket.

But poor old Gregg – viewers still thought he had exchanged one school look for another.

Subsequently, one viewer said on Twitter: “Gregg Wallace has 2 modes.

“That weird kid at school who you could swear had been there for 15 years and The Geography teacher that there are rumours about. #CelebrityMasterChef #MasterChefUK.”