Call the Midwife star Helen George and husband Jack Ashton have announced they’re expecting their second baby.

Helen shared the happy news earlier today (June 23), along with the first picture of her baby bump.

And stars including Call the Midwife pal Cliff Parisi were quick to offer their congratulations.

Call the Midwife star Helen George is expecting her second baby (Credit: Splash News)

What did Helen George say about baby number 2?

Posting on Instagram, Helen shared a picture of herself standing under a tree.

In the picture, she’s wearing a flowing maxi dress, trainers, sunglasses and a beaming smile.

Her hands are gently positioned on her bump.

She said: “Baking number 2. Due in December 👶🏼.”

Who sent well wishes to the Call the Midwife star?

Cliff Parisi, who plays Fred Buckle, was one of the first to send his love.

He said: “Congratulations!”

Georgia May Foote – who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing the same year as Helen – also sent her love.

She said: “Congratulations!”

Helen also replied to a pal who wished her luck with two children – and she admitted she was “terrified”.

“I’m terrified to be honest,” she replied.

Call the Midwife fans, meanwhile, also sent Helen their love.

One said: “How wonderful.”

Another added: “Ahh this is the best news.”

Helen as Trixie in Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC)

How old is Helen’s first child and who is her husband?

Helen, who plays Trixie Franklin in the BBC midwifery drama, already has one daughter with her husband Jack Ashton.

The pair met on the set of the show and married in 2016. Daughter Wren Ivy was born in September 2017.

She’ll be four by the time the new baby arrives at the end of the year.

Helen had a difficult pregnancy with Wren and ended up delivering her three weeks early.

“My baby was delivered early because I developed a liver condition called ICP,” she explained.

As such, she is now a patron of ICP Support, who helped her through her ordeal.

