Brooklyn Beckham has sparked rumours he’s already married fiancée Nicola Peltz after appearing to wear a wedding band.

His mum Victoria shared a snap of Brooklyn, 21, and son Cruz, 15, on a family holiday to Instagram.

In the picture, Brooklyn placed his hand on his chin and fans noticed a gold band on his ring finger.

Read more: Victoria Beckham ‘exposed’ in awkward Photoshop fail as son Brooklyn’s fiancée posts original photo

Victoria captioned the post: “Love you so much @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham.”

Her followers were confused by Brooklyn’s ring, with many asking if he and actress Nicola have secretly tied the knot.

Fans think Brooklyn Beckham is married

One person commented: “Is Brooklyn married already??”

Another wrote: “Oooooh that’s a wedding ring!!!”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz became engaged in July (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: “Wedding ring??”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Brooklyn for comment.

Brooklyn announced his engagement last month in a sweet Instagram post.

Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.

He shared a photo which showed the couple embracing each other as Nicola showed off her stunning ring.

Brooklyn wrote: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.

“I am the luckiest man in the world, I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby.”

Fans convinced Brooklyn Beckham has secretly got married (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On her Instagram, Nicola gushed: “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world.

“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift.

“I love you so so much baby and thank you Harper for this pic.”

Victoria and David sent their congratulations to the couple.

Fashion designer Victoria wrote: “The MOST exciting news!!

“We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!

“Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much.”

Meanwhile, former footballer David wrote: “Congratulations to these two beautiful people.

Read more: David Beckham’s daughter Harper wears makeup for date night with mum and dad

“As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz @victoriabeckham.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.