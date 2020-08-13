Victoria Beckham appears to have used Photoshop with a photo of her son Brooklyn and future daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

The Spice Girl and fashion designer, 46, posted a stunning photo of Brooklyn, 21, and Nicola, 25, last week on Instagram.

Addressing her 28.5 million followers, she shared the photo of Brooklyn kissing Nicola against a gorgeous beach setting.

Victoria also appeared delighted that Nicola is wearing one of her own designed dresses, which currently retails at £1,450.

She wrote: “The sweetest couple at sunset. @nicolaannepeltz, looking so amazing in the #VBPAW20 rose print dress!”

Did Victoria Beckham really Photoshop her post?

Victoria and David Beckham with their eldest child, son Brooklyn (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Nicola went on to post the same photo on her own Instagram account.

But in this shot there is a completely different background.

As the couple pose in the exact same position and clothes – there appears to be a public building in the background.

Eagle-eyed fans reverted back to Victoria’s original post and accused her of Photoshopping.

One user quipped: “Nice Photoshop” and another wrote: “Why did you put them on a beach like this? The Photoshop is rough.”

A further user asked: “Did they change the background? As she has the same pic on her IG with the same pose!”

In addition many of Nicola’s fans are now convinced she is pregnant.

Nicola captioned her post in view of her some 1.9 million followers with: “baby b”.

Is Nicola Peltz pregnant?

One user commented: “Congrats on the pregnancy” and another posted: “Does this mean she’s pregnant?”

Nicola and Brooklyn are thought to have begun dating back in October of last year.

They made their relationship ‘Instagram official’ in January and announced their engagement last month.

Brooklyn has since revealed the romantic way he proposed to her.

While at Nicola’s family home he got down on one knee during a meal on the porch.

Nicola’s billionaire father, Nelson Peltz, was there to watch the incredible moment.

While Brooklyn has tried his hand at professional photography, Nicola is an established Hollywood actress.

She has appeared in the likes of Transformers: Age of Extinction, Bates Motel and Inhumans.

Nicola already seems to get on well with her future mother-in-law Victoria.

She wore a VB dress for her engagement photo, and has praised her clothes several times.

The actress even shared on Victoria’s Instagram: “Thanks for letting me wear your clothes everyday. I love you.”

