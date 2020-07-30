David Beckham's daughter Harper wears makeup for date night with mum and dad

David Beckham's daughter Harper was a "little beauty" as she wore makeup on a date night with her mum and dad, his fans said.

On Instagram, the former professional footballer, 45, posted a snap from a night out with his ex Spice Girl wife, 46, and their youngest child.

The picture showed nine-year-old Harper beaming for the camera in a floral blue garment, wearing what appeared to be a touch of makeup.

What did fans say about David Beckham's daughter Harper?

"Pretty girl, date night with Mummy and Daddy," David wrote in the caption alongside purple heart emojis, tagging his wife and using the hashtag #HarperSeven.

Their fans flooded the comments to tell the couple how "pretty" their daughter looked.

One said: "You are so lucky to have such a cute, beautiful daughter.

Another wrote: "What a pretty little lady."

Someone else told them: "So beautiful."

A fourth put: "What a sweet little beauty."

"She's so pretty," said another, adding alongside a heart-eyes emoji: "God bless her."

A sixth follower commented: "Gorgeous young lady."

Harper turned nine earlier this month and her proud mum and dad shared sweet tributes to her on Instagram.

The couple, who also have three sons - Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17 and Cruz, 15 - posted a series of snaps of their youngest as they marked her special day.

'Pretty little lady'

David shared a touching post for his "special little girl", playing Michael Jackson's The Girl alongside various photos of them together.

He said: "To my pretty lady. Happy Birthday to the most special little girl. Daddy loves you so much. Our song that we always dance to from day one #HarperSeven."

Mum Victoria Beckham posted her own tribute to Stevie Wonder hit Isn't She Lovely. Among the shots were one of Victoria and Harper wearing matching robes, the youngster with her siblings and intimate family holiday photos.

