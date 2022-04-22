Brooke Vincent has announced on Instagram that she’s engaged to her partner Kean Bryan.

The former Coronation Street star shared the happy news yesterday as fans rushed to congratulate her.

Brooke shared a video showing drawings of her children’s hands and her partner Kean’s hand alongside their full names.

At the bottom of the page, a drawing of Brooke’s hand was shown with a ring on her left finger.

Brooke Vincent engaged

Alongside the drawing of Brooke’s hand read: “Mrs Brooke Levi Bryan to be…”

Over the top of the video, Labrinth’s song Beneath Your Beautiful played.

Brooke captioned the post: “Coming Soon… The Bryans,” followed by a ring emoji and a church emoji.

Brooke has announced she’s engaged! (Credit: ITV)

Many of her celebrity friends congratulated Brooke as her Corrie co-star and on-screen sister Helen Flanagan said: “So happy love you.”

Emmerdale‘s Charley Webb added: “Cutest.”

Lucy Fallon said: “Love this so much.”

Hayley Tamaddon wrote: “Awwwwww my beautiful friend! Congratulations.”

Brooke has two children with footballer Kean (Credit: ITV)

Fans also congratulated Brooke on the news as one gushed: “Omg!!! This. Is. So. Cuuuuuuuute! Congratulations.”

Another wrote: “How cute, congratulations to you both.”

A third added: “Congratulations I’m sooooo happy for you both.”

Brooke has two children with footballer Kean. They have sons Mexx, two, and Monroe, who was born in May last year.

The couple have been together since 2016.

Brooke previously opened up about having more children, joking she wants “lots and lots”.

During an Instagram Q&A, she said: “I want lots and lots! Haha no I’m joking, I would love maybe 5 or 4 or maybe 3 but I’ll see what happens after 2.”

The actress is known for playing Sophie Webster in Coronation Street.

During an interview last month, Brooke opened up about returning to the soap but said her sons are her priority.

Is Brooke Vincent returning to Coronation Street?

Speaking on Vicky Pattison’s The Secret To podcast, Brooke said: “The boys need me at the minute, I haven’t got the commitment in me to say to Corrie ‘let me come back’.

“Corrie was and is very full-on when you’re busy and it makes me laugh because I know everyone has kids.

“But I’m like, ‘I’ve got kids so I can’t come at that time. I’ve got kids.'”

