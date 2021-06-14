Brits’ top guilty pleasures revealed – with Nick Knowles, Dion Dublin and Richard Osman in the running

Brits’ top guilty pleasures have been announced, with House of Games host Richard Osman named top celebrity crush in a new survey.

Carried out by Buzz Bingo, the Pointless star came out on top of the list.

However, it might not be as flattering an accolade as it seems, as the respondents were asked about their top “guilty pleasure”.

Or, rather, their “most embarrassing celebrity crush”.

Richard Osman tops the list of guilty pleasures (Credit: YouTube)

House of Games host Richard Osman tops guilty pleasures list

“Everyone has that one celebrity we desire which is considered as a guilty pleasure, whether it is an unconventional presenter, a politician or a controversial tv presenter,” a Buzz Bingo rep said.

“Have you ever wondered who is the most popular among Brits? Well look no further, Buzz Bingo has surveyed 2,002 respondents to find out who is their most embarrassing celebrity crush.”

BBC’s Pointless presenter Richard Osman tops the list as the female’s respondents’ guilty pleasure with 13.6% admitting they fancy him.

Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham comes in second with 11.4% of female Brits revealing they have a crush on him.

TV presenter Jeremy Vine comes in third with 10.2%, while footie boss Pep Guardiola (9.7%) and Homes Under the Hammer host Dion Dublin (7.4%) round out the top five.

Homes Under the Hammer host Dion Dublin makes the cut (Credit: BBC)

Jeremy Clarkson (5.4%), Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (5.3%) and Nick Knowles (3.6%) occupy the sixth, seventh and eighth spots on the list.

Bringing up the rear are Gregg Wallace (3.2%) and Monty Don (2.1%).

So who’s on the female guilty pleasures list?

It appears men’s most common fantasy is a woman in power as Karren Brady tops the list with 20.2% of males admitting she’s their guilty pleasure.

Home Secretary Priti Patel comes in second with 14.3% and Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden is in third place with 12.2%.

Even Jeremy Clarkson might admit he is no oil painting, but 5% of women think he has something.

Shirley Ballas (10.8%), Chaser Jenny Ryan (7.6%) and Nicola Sturgeon (6.4%) are next.

Carol Kirkwood (5.9%), Denise Welch (5.3%), Judy Finnigan (4.3%) and Ruth Langsford (2.1%) round out the top 10.

We reckon Ruth scored so low purely because there’s nothing guilty about loving the This Morning presenter!

DIY SOS host Nick Knowles is also given a mention (Credit: Splash News)

‘Beauty is in the eye of the beholder’

Buzz Bingo’s Harry Lang explained the results of the survey.

He said: “It shows beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

“Even Jeremy Clarkson might admit he is no oil painting, but 5% of women think he has something.

“There must be hope for all of us.”

