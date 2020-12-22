Richard Osman at Endemol: Huge TV shows you didn’t know he created

Richard Osman announced he’s leaving his role at Endemol after 20 years.

The Pointless host said he’s leaving as the media company’s creative director after joining them way back in 1999.

What other TV shows did Richard Osman create as he leaves Endemol?

But which other TV shows has Richard created that you may not think he did?

Richard Osman announced he’s leaving his role at Endemol after 20 years (Credit: BBC)

Pointless

Richard had pitched the idea for Pointless to the BBC.

Read more: Pointless star Richard Osman quits his “real job” after finding success as an author

He later become its co-presenter with Alexander Armstrong.

The programme launched in 2009.

Richard has created a string of shows (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prize Island

Richard created short-lived 2013 ITV game show Prize Island.

Alexander Armstrong and Emma Willis hosted the series, which saw four pairs take part in four game “rounds” to try and uncover prizes.

It aired from October to December in 2013, but ran for just six episodes.

If I Ruled the World

Richard created BBC Two comedy panel game show If I Ruled the World back in the late 90s.

The programme was similar to Have I Got News for You, however, it focused on parodying the behaviour of politicians.

Richard created BBC Two comedy panel game show If I Ruled the World (Credit: FameFlynet.UK.com / SplashNews.com)

Clive Anderson hosted the show.

Boyz Unlimited

Richard co-created Channel 4 sitcom Boyz Unlimited alongside David Walliams and Matt Lucas.

It aired on the network in 1999 and starred Gavin and Stacey star James Corden.

Richard recently said he’s looking forward to “creating new shows” following his departure from Endemol.

I've worked at Endemol since I was 29, but it's time for me to move on. Will still be doing Pointless/House Of Games & working with brilliant people there. But also looking forward to creating new shows with new people. It's been a wonderful 20 years, and I will miss it very much — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 21, 2020

What did Richard Osman say about leaving Endemol?

The star said on Twitter: “I’ve worked at Endemol since I was 29, but it’s time for me to move on.

Read more: The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown: Will there be a new full series after huge hint tonight?

“Will still be doing Pointless/House Of Games & working with brilliant people there.

“But also looking forward to creating new shows with new people. It’s been a wonderful 20 years, and I will miss it very much.”

He added: “I’m aware that people who think I’m a TV presenter didn’t even know I had an actual, real job, but there we are.”

Do you enjoy watching Pointless? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!