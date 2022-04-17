Brits advised to wear face masks over bank holiday weekend after Covid rise

Face masks could be back as Brits are asked to wear them while visiting crowded places over the bank holiday weekend.

PM Boris Johnson relaxed all Covid rules as of April 1. But some councils have taken it upon themselves to ask the public to revert to Covid rules.

It’s said to be in response to a spike in cases of the coronavirus over the last few weeks, with tourist hotspots anticipating further increases.

The public have been urged to practise social distancing while enjoying the bank holiday weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Craig Leyland, head of East Lindsey District Council in Lincolnshire, told BBC Look North: “We want to welcome people to our fantastic coast and Wolds, and all the other attractions we have. But we are just asking people to… make sure the virus isn’t spread unnecessarily.”

Officials say Covid “still with us”

As reported by the BBC, Natalie Liddle, from Public Health Lincolnshire, said: “As we transition to living safely with Covid it is important that we continue to exercise personal responsibility.

“Covid is still with us. But we can all play our part in making the Easter holiday season safer and enjoyable for us all.”

Another area struggling with rising cases of the virus is Cornwall.

Brian O’Neill, public health consultant at Cornwall Council, said social distancing and health precautions should still be taken.

Crowds soak up the sun in London (Credit: Splash News)

Face masks advised in crowded places

He told BBC Breakfast: “I think people are still careful. People are giving space to each other… generally, the visitors that we’re seeing down in Cornwall at the moment are being very respectful and using the facilities available.

“Our hospitality industry has worked incredibly hard to keep things safe.”

A spokesperson for the council said that people should “wash their hands, wear a face-covering where you can and keep your distance in crowded places this Easter”.

They added: “With Covid cases high across Cornwall, we’re asking everyone to take extra care this Easter and keep doing your bit to help stop the spread.”