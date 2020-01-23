Britain set for snow, hail and sleet this weekend as temperatures plummet

Snow will fall across the UK this weekend, according to a newspaper report.

Weather experts reckon temperatures will drop to nearly freezing in many places as wet weather combines with chilly conditions in the north to produce snow.

But while temperatures in the south of England may be relatively mild, other places will endure much brisker weather - and possibly as low as 1C in Scotland.

And The Sun reckons the north of England could experience lows of around 5C.

Here's a snapshot of #temperatures across the #UK. Under the cloud ☁️ in the south temperatures are still mostly in single figures. Where there are breaks in the cloud and some sunshine temperatures are hitting the 'balmy' heights of 12 or 13 Celsius - check it out 👇 pic.twitter.com/2717lE61Om — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2020

High winds, hail and sleet are also tipped to make the winter suddenly feel all that much more unforgiving.

A low pressure system across the UK on Monday is bringing wet and windy weather.

Met Office forecaster Bonnie Diamond is reported to have told Mirror Online that Britain will go back to having "unsettled weather" over the next several days.

The BBC also predicts that strong winds accompanied by showers will sweep the country on Monday, with it feeling "wintry" in the north.

She said: "The first signs of snow are on Sunday for northern parts of the country.

Making plans? What does the weather forecast have in store? Take a look at the forecast for the next 10 days with Alex Deakin. pic.twitter.com/FXMqLHdEiW — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2020

"As rain tied up with that system moves into the colder parts of the north-east it could fall as snow across higher ground."

Ms Diamond also indicated that snow was less likely in Northern Ireland than Scotland - considered most likely for Sunday in the north west and north - but could still fall.

And snow may reach the north of England by Monday - although a mixture of unsettled conditions could include heavy rain, hail and sleet.

