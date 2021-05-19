The Brit Awards 2021 has been hit with Ofcom complaints after crude jokes and swearing.

The annual ceremony took place on May 11 at London’s O2 Arena.

But thanks to host Jack Whitehall’s jokes at celebrities and some swearing, viewers got in touch with Ofcom to complain.

Viewers complained to Ofcom about host Jack Whitehall (Credit: ITV)

What did Jack joke about at the Brit Awards 2021?

The Brits has a reputation for being controversial, and this year was no different.

During the show – broadcast on ITV – Jack made a joke about Little Mix and their pregnant members.

He said: “Soon may the Little Mix come, babies popping one by one.

Read more: Piers Morgan fires back at Jack Whitehall over Brit Awards dig

“They still looking they’re having fun, Jade’s drinking for all three.”

In another segment, Jack said to the two pregnant members of the band: “My next question on my card is what do you do to pass the time in lockdown?”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock replied: “He went there, he actually went there.”

Little Mix at the Brits (Credit: ITV)

What else happened during the ceremony?

Elsewhere, Scottish pop star Lewis Capaldi swore as he presented the Best Album Award.

In fact, it’s claimed he swore so much he evaded the mute button.

Viewers heard him greet the crowd with the line: “Hello mother[bleep]!”

And, when he finished his appearance, Lewis said: “Some good [bleep].”

Other complaints to Ofcom – of which there were 122 – included those against the racy performances, Jack’s crude jokes and the lack of social distancing.

Jack divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers think of Brit Awards host Jack?

During the ceremony itself, viewers delivered their initial verdict on Jack and his hosting skills.

And it was a very mixed reaction.

Read more: Brit Awards 2021: Jack Whitehall divides viewers as host

One disgruntled viewers said on Twitter: “Please get rid of Jack Whitehall next year I beg #brits2021.”

Conversely, another viewer wrote: “Jack Whitehall did NOT shy away from the shade… I loved today thanks @jackwhitehall @BRITs.”