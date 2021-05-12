Brit Awards 2021 viewers have demanded a new host next year after Jack Whitehall failed to impress some people.

The great and the good in the music industry gathered at London’s 02 Arena last night (Tuesday May 11) to celebrate the past year in music.

However, while the likes of Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles stole the show, viewers demanded that Jack Whitehall be replaced as host for next year’s ceremony.

Jack didn’t go down well with viewers (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Jack Whitehall at the BRITs 2021?

Jack landed the presenter’s gig for the fourth time.

In the past, he’s come under fire for some of his jokes, and this year was no different.

First, he had a dig at Piers Morgan.

“I can’t tell you how grateful we are to be here tonight for the first live event back in the O2 arena,” he said.

“Yes, this venue has been emptier than Piers Morgan’s diary.”

Read more: Jack Whitehall: How many times has he hosted The Brits? Who is his girlfriend?

And then he cracked a joke about Laurence Fox.

He said: “The music industry has had it tough this year, but there have been some good news stories…

“Laurence Fox’s tragic foray into politics that meant at least he’s finally stopped making music.”

With gags about Little Mix’s pregnancies, Olly Murs and Niall Horan, Jack came under fire.

Please get rid of Jack Whitehall next year I beg #brits2021 — ell (@ItsEllie___) May 11, 2021

next year please can we sack off jack whitehall? #brits2021 — Lauren 🥳🧜🏻‍♀️ (@lrnpndr) May 11, 2021

Jack Whitehall is doing my absolute tree in. Why do they keep bringing him back to host this? Literally god awful. Bring back Dermot! #BRITs #brits2021 — 𝐽𝑜𝑠ℎ𝑢𝑎 𝐶𝑜𝑜𝑝𝑒𝑟 (@CoopyJ) May 11, 2021

#BritAwards #brits2021 is so woke this year. And Jack Whitehall is just NOT funny. No wonder viewing figures for entertainment shows are awful. — Geordieandproud (@Geordieonhol) May 11, 2021

How did viewers react?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to register their feelings about Jack’s jokes.

One pleaded: “Please get rid of Jack Whitehall next year I beg #brits2021.”

Another said: “Jack Whitehall is doing my absolute tree in.

“Why do they keep bringing him back to host this? Bring back Dermot [O’Leary]!”

Why do they keep bringing him back to host this? Literally god awful.

A third lamented: “#Brits2021 is so woke this year. And Jack Whitehall is just NOT funny. No wonder viewing figures for entertainment shows are awful.”

Another said: “Next year please can we sack off Jack Whitehall? #brits2021.”

Many viewers loved Jack as host (Credit: ITV)

However, others loved having Jack as host.

One person said: “@jackwhitehall always makes the Brits HILARIOUS.”

Another added: “Jack Whitehall did NOT shy away from the shade… I loved today thanks @jackwhitehall @BRITs.”

One gushed: “@jackwhitehall well done jack for making the Brits enjoyable.”

What else happened at the BRITs?

With wins for Little Mix, Harry Styles, Haim and Billie Eilish – as well as a global icon award for Taylor Swift – it was a star-studded event.

Read more: Good Morning Britain presenters: Meet the team from Ranvir Singh to Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway

The whole ceremony started with Line of Duty stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure joined by internet star Jackie Weaver in full AC-12 mode.

Viewers thought the sketch was “brilliant”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.