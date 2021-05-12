Jack Whitehall on the Brits 2021
TV

Brit Awards 2021: Jack Whitehall divides viewers as host

Another Marmite performance from Jack

By Paul Hirons

Brit Awards 2021 viewers have demanded a new host next year after Jack Whitehall failed to impress some people.

The great and the good in the music industry gathered at London’s 02 Arena last night (Tuesday May 11) to celebrate the past year in music.

However, while the likes of Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles stole the show, viewers demanded that Jack Whitehall be replaced as host for next year’s ceremony.

Jack Whitehall on the Brits 2021
Jack didn’t go down well with viewers (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Jack Whitehall at the BRITs 2021?

Jack landed the presenter’s gig for the fourth time.

In the past, he’s come under fire for some of his jokes, and this year was no different.

First, he had a dig at Piers Morgan.

“I can’t tell you how grateful we are to be here tonight for the first live event back in the O2 arena,” he said.

“Yes, this venue has been emptier than Piers Morgan’s diary.”

Read more: Jack Whitehall: How many times has he hosted The Brits? Who is his girlfriend?

And then he cracked a joke about Laurence Fox.

He said: “The music industry has had it tough this year, but there have been some good news stories…

“Laurence Fox’s tragic foray into politics that meant at least he’s finally stopped making music.”

With gags about Little Mix’s pregnancies, Olly Murs and Niall Horan, Jack came under fire.

How did viewers react?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to register their feelings about Jack’s jokes.

One pleaded: “Please get rid of Jack Whitehall next year I beg #brits2021.”

Another said: “Jack Whitehall is doing my absolute tree in.

“Why do they keep bringing him back to host this? Bring back Dermot [O’Leary]!”

Why do they keep bringing him back to host this? Literally god awful.

A third lamented: “#Brits2021 is so woke this year. And Jack Whitehall is just NOT funny. No wonder viewing figures for entertainment shows are awful.”

Another said: “Next year please can we sack off Jack Whitehall? #brits2021.”

Jack Whitehall at Brits 2021
Many viewers loved Jack as host (Credit: ITV)

However, others loved having Jack as host.

One person said: “@jackwhitehall always makes the Brits HILARIOUS.”

Another added: “Jack Whitehall did NOT shy away from the shade… I loved today thanks @jackwhitehall @BRITs.”

One gushed: “@jackwhitehall well done jack for making the Brits enjoyable.”

What else happened at the BRITs?

With wins for Little Mix, Harry Styles, Haim and Billie Eilish – as well as a global icon award for Taylor Swift – it was a star-studded event.

Read more: Good Morning Britain presenters: Meet the team from Ranvir Singh to Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway

The whole ceremony started with Line of Duty stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure joined by internet star Jackie Weaver in full AC-12 mode.

Viewers thought the sketch was “brilliant”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Emmerdale star Charley Webb
Emmerdale star Charley Webb ‘in agony’ after car accident on the motorway
Bradley Walsh slammed by The Chase fans after ‘insulting’ Shaun Wallace
Coronation Street SPOILERS: Alina and Tyrone take the next step in their relationship
Carol Vorderman wows on Instagram as she sports low-cut swimwear
Holby City SPOILERS: Dom to die as he’s rushed in for surgery?
Three Families
Three Families cast: Did you spot the two former Corrie stars in the BBC One drama?