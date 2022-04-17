Brian McFadden looks like he’s up for the craic – but he hasn’t always been so confident.

In 2018 Brian revealed he’d had a hair transplant after admitting his receding hair line was making him feel “self conscious”.

Sharing a pic of himself on Instagram before the surgery, the star explained that his hair had been receding due to the ‘stresses of life’.

Brian McFadden had a hair transplant in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews)

Brian McFadden’s hair transplant

“It’s been really making me self-conscious and uncomfortable so I decided to do something about it,” he said.

“People should not be embarrassed about getting your hair done. It’s just moving hair from the back of your head to the front.”

Proving what a “small, crazy world” we live in, Brian also revealed the hair transplant was carried out by his old school friend.

The singer was praised on Twitter for being so open about the procedure, which is fairly common, especially among celebs.

The singer revealed his new thatch shortly before he made his debut on ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

The singer now sports an impressive head of hair (Credit: ITV)

Brian crashed out of the show in the semi-final after taking a tumble with his skating partner Alex Murphy.

However he made the most of his time on the ice having reportedly dropped an impressive two stone.

Brian McFadden family man

The star is father to Molly and Lilly-Sue McFadden, who he shares with former face of Iceland Kerry.

The couple split in 2004 before Brian married Vogue Williams in 2012.

After three years of marriage, they decided to part ways with Vogue going onto marry Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews.

In 2019 Brian announced his engagement to Dannielle Parkinson after three years of dating.

In 2021 the couple welcomed their daughter Ruby Jean.

When the singer announced the happy news, his ex Kerry replied with a series of love emojis.

Brian McFadden appears on Sunday Brunch on Easter Sunday on Channel 4.

