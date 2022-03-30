Brenda Edwards to honour son Jamal in special way

Brenda Edwards and her family announced the creation of a charity foundation in her son Jamal Edwards‘ name in an emotional statement today (Wednesday, March 30).

Jamal, Brenda‘s son, passed away last month. He was 31-years-old.

Brenda made an emotional announcement today (Credit: ITV)

Brenda Edwards announces charity in son Jamal’s name

Jamal was a music entrepreneur, DJ, and founder of SB.TV, an online urban music platform.

He was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust.

This is a youth charity that helps young people set up their own businesses.

In honour of her late son, Brenda and her family have announced the creation of a new charity foundation – The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust.

Read more: Brenda Edwards marks Mother’s Day after son Jamal’s death in emotional message

Brenda posted a link to the new charity on her Twitter for her 23.8k followers to see today.

The link takes followers to Jamal’s Go Fund Me page, which is looking to raise £25,000.

Jamal passed on February 20 aged 31 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Brenda Edwards say about her son’s charity?

A statement read: “Jamal no longer being here has left a huge impact on the lives of his family, friends and all those he supported and lifted in his unique and humble way.

“Jamal lived his life staying true to himself, providing a platform for all to showcase what made them special whilst encouraging all to believe in themselves to achieve their full potential.”

The statement said Brenda’s family had been “so touched” by the support they’d received since Jamal’s passing.

“To honour his memory and continue his legacy, we have set up The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust,” it continued.

Jamal appeared on Loose Women alongside his mum back in November (Credit: ITV)

What else was said?

The statement then goes on to explain the main objectives of the charity.

They include combating homelessness, supporting those with mental health issues, and providing young people with “essential life skills”.

It then went on to say that over the last 10 years, Jamal would spend Christmas Day helping out at a homeless shelter.

Read more: Gloria Hunniford supports Brenda Edwards after death of son Jamal

This is why combating homelessness is one of the charity’s objectives.

“Jamal was passionate about empowering youth and providing the next generation with both the life skills and opportunities to maximise their potential,” the statement added.

It went on to explain how they would build the SB Academy, to continue Jamal’s mission of providing underprivileged youth with essential life skills.

“We hope we can do Jamal proud by building out these programs to support causes that he cared about deeply,” it concluded.

The statement was signed: “All our love, Brenda, Tanisha and Family.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.