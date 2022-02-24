Gloria Hunniford supports Brenda Edwards after death of son Jamal

Gloria Hunniford sent her support to her fellow Loose Women star, Brenda Edwards today (Thursday, February 24) following the death of Brenda’s son, Jamal Edwards.

Gloria also reflected on losing her own child, Caron, back in 2004.

What did Gloria say to fellow Loose Women star Brenda Edwards?

Gloria sent Brenda her love (Credit: ITV)

Kaye Adams opened today’s programme by telling viewers that Brenda had been in touch.

She said that the 52-year-old was “so moved and touched” by the support shown to her by those at home.

Gloria, 81, then took the opportunity to send her love and support to her fellow Loose Women star.

“I just want to say to Brenda that ever since I heard the terrible news on Sunday about Jamal, they’ve been here [in her mind] the whole time,” she said.

She then went on to say that the people at home sending in messages of support to Brenda have been “amazing”.

“Jamal was such a fantastic young man,” she said. She then went on to say that watching the news and Loose Women this week, she came to learn just how much Jamal had actually done in his life.

Gloria empathises with Brenda Edwards on Loose Women

The 81-year-0ld spoke highly of Jamal (Credit: ITV)

Gloria then addressed the viewers at home and said: “Sometimes when a friend, or anybody you know, loses a loved one, some people say, ‘I didn’t know what to write,’ or ‘I didn’t know what to say.'”

“Let me tell you something, it means so much,” she said. She then went on to speak about the support she received when her daughter Caron died and how it helped.

Gloria’s daughter, Caron, passed away in 2004 following a seven-year battle with breast cancer. She was 41.

“I know after my daughter Caron died, those letters meant everything in that period of time because you want to know, and it gives you great comfort, that people loved your child,” she said.

“So thank you very much for those and keep sending those messages, it’s really important.”

What else did Gloria say?

Gloria opened up about losing Caron (Credit: ITV)

Gloria then opened up a little more about losing her daughter in 2004.

“I could never imagine the amount of pain you would be in to lose a child,” Carol McGiffin said. “But you know what that’s like.”

“I do,” Gloria said. “And I always want to preface it by saying that loss is loss, and grief is grief and there’s no right or wrong way to do it.”

“But I believe, having been through it, that losing a child takes you to a depth that you never knew you had of sadness,” she said.

She then went on to bravely speak a little more about the pain of losing a child.

She added: “To carry that child for nine months, to give birth to that child, adore that child, and look after that child for six weeks, six years – thirty-one years in Jamal’s case – it’s just unbearable really to lose that child. It really is.”

