Brenda Edwards marks Mother’s Day after son Jamal’s death in emotional message

Brenda Edwards marked Mother’s Day yesterday with a touching message following her son Jamal’s death.

Jamal, who was a music entrepreneur, DJ, and founder of SB.TV, died in February at the age of 31.

On Sunday, Loose Women star Brenda shared photos of Jamal and her daughter Tanisha to mark Mother’s Day.

Brenda’s son Jamal died last month (Credit: ITV)

Some of the photos showed Jamal and Tanisha as children.

Others showed the pair as adults alongside their mum.

Alongside the collage of images, Brenda simply wrote: “Always and Forever,” followed by a blue heart emoji.

Jamal’s mum Brenda marked Mother’s Day with an emotional message (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brenda’s followers were quick to send their support to her.

Her Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha wrote: “Sending love.”

Andrea McLean added: “Thinking of you today Brenda.”

Meanwhile, Coleen Nolan wrote: “Love you.”

One fan commented: “Beautiful photographs. Sending you so much love, light & strength to you and your family.”

Brenda’s friends sent their support to her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another said: “Bless your heart Brenda. Such a difficult day for you. Sending you big love.”

Brenda has taken a break from the spotlight following Jamal’s death.

Last month, she issued a heartbreaking statement after his death was announced.

She said: “It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.

“Myself, his sister Tanish and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.”

She added: “As we come to terms with his passing, we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.”

Brenda’s Loose Women co-stars’ tributes

Many of Brenda’s Loose Women co-stars reached out to her on social media with emotional messages.

Ruth Langsford said: “My heart is breaking for my friend @brendaedwardsglobal after the loss of her amazing son Jamal yesterday. I can only imagine her unbearable pain.”

Charlene White wrote on Twitter: “Your light shone so brightly that it touched so many of us, impacted the lives of many more, and changed the game forever. And, you are my Brenda’s son.”

