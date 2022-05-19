Bradley Walsh and his wife Donna smiling at Virgin TV Awards
Bradley Walsh’s touching confession about wife who had huge impact on his career

Bradley married his wife Donna in 1997

Beat the Chasers host Bradley Walsh once revealed his wife had a big impact on his career.

The presenter, 61, is known for having roles in Coronation Street and Doctor Who as well as hosting his own shows, Breaking Dad, The Chase and Beat the Chasers.

But Bradley’s wife Donna made a decision to help further his career and without it, he could be a different place today.

Bradley Walsh mid conversation during This Morning interview
Bradley said his wife had an impact on his career (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh wife

According to an interview in the Mirror back in 2006, Bradley admitted he may have never took his role as Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street.

He told the publication at the time: “I wouldn’t swap missus for the world. Donna isn’t just beautiful, she’s the most fantastic wife and mother.

“It’s because of her I signed with Coronation Street.”

Bradley Walsh and his wife Donna link arms on red carpet at Virgin TV Awards
Bradley called Donna a “fantastic” wife and mother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Despite the job meaning Bradley would have been away from home, Donna encouraged him to take it.

At the time, their son Barney was just nine.

Donna isn’t just beautiful, she’s the most fantastic wife and mother.

Bradley added: “She’s the one who recognised what it could do for me even though it would mean being apart.”

Donna and Bradley married in 1997 and their son is now 24.

Breaking Dad stars Bradley Walsh and his son Barney
Bradley with his son Barney (Credit: ITV)

Beat the Chasers 2022

Bradley is on screens this week with the brand new series of Beat the Chasers.

During last night’s show, Bradley celebrated with a contestant after she won a whopping £60k.

However, she made an emotional confession to the host about her late grandmother.

Melissa told Bradley: “My grandma passed away a couple of years ago, she was 101 and she was such a big fan of yours.

“She watched The Chase every day and she would have been so proud.”

