Bradley Walsh’s touching confession about wife who had huge impact on his career

Beat the Chasers host Bradley Walsh once revealed his wife had a big impact on his career.

The presenter, 61, is known for having roles in Coronation Street and Doctor Who as well as hosting his own shows, Breaking Dad, The Chase and Beat the Chasers.

But Bradley’s wife Donna made a decision to help further his career and without it, he could be a different place today.

Bradley said his wife had an impact on his career (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh wife

According to an interview in the Mirror back in 2006, Bradley admitted he may have never took his role as Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street.

Read more: Beat the Chasers 2022 contestant makes confession to Bradley Walsh after huge £60k win

He told the publication at the time: “I wouldn’t swap missus for the world. Donna isn’t just beautiful, she’s the most fantastic wife and mother.

“It’s because of her I signed with Coronation Street.”

Bradley called Donna a “fantastic” wife and mother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Despite the job meaning Bradley would have been away from home, Donna encouraged him to take it.

At the time, their son Barney was just nine.

Donna isn’t just beautiful, she’s the most fantastic wife and mother.

Bradley added: “She’s the one who recognised what it could do for me even though it would mean being apart.”

Donna and Bradley married in 1997 and their son is now 24.

Bradley with his son Barney (Credit: ITV)

Beat the Chasers 2022

Bradley is on screens this week with the brand new series of Beat the Chasers.

During last night’s show, Bradley celebrated with a contestant after she won a whopping £60k.

However, she made an emotional confession to the host about her late grandmother.

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

Melissa told Bradley: “My grandma passed away a couple of years ago, she was 101 and she was such a big fan of yours.

“She watched The Chase every day and she would have been so proud.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.