Bradley Walsh is set to become a grandfather after his daughter Hayley announced she’s pregnant.

Hayley, 39, is The Chase host Bradley’s oldest child.

She announced the happy news to her reflexology business’ Instagram page.

Bradley Walsh is set to become a grandfather after his daughter Hayley announced she’s pregnant (Credit: Sue Andrews / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Bradley Walsh to become grandfather

Hayley posted a sign on the page which read: “On maternity leave.”

Read more: The Chase: Bradley Walsh stunned as contestant makes show history against The Vixen

She wrote: “Hellloooo!⁣⁣ I hope everybody’s safe and well and getting through this lockdown OK.. (GAH!!! it’s been a toughie, eh?).⁣ [sic]

“My apologies for the lack of posts recently, finding out we were expecting was just incredible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Walsh Reflexology (@hayleywalshreflexology)

“Finding out we were expecting was just incredible, however being pregnant during this lockdown has been a little tricky at times.”

Hayley hasn’t followed in her dad Bradley’s showbiz steps.

Finding out we were expecting was just incredible.

Bradley’s fans are used to seeing his son Barney as they have a series together, Breaking Dad.

Meanwhile, in their most recent series this year, the father and son travelled through Switzerland in the third leg of their European road trip.

But some of the challenges scared Bradley including bungee jumping off a 220m-high structure that featured in the 1995 James Bond film GoldenEye.

Barney and Bradley on Breaking Dad (Credit: ITV)

Barney went first and told his dad afterwards: “That is the scariest thing I’ve ever done…

“You feel like you’re free falling. Honestly, if you don’t want to do it, don’t do it.”

Read more: Breaking Dad series 3: Bradley Walsh apologises to son Barney for letting him down

Harnessed up, Bradley admitted: “I’m so scared… I’m shaking, I’m shaking.”

However, in the end, Brad couldn’t face jumping off and backed away from the edge.

He told Barney: “Sorry mate, I’ve let you down there.”

However, Barney said: “I’m proud of you for getting up there.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.