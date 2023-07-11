Meaning behind Boris Johnson and wife Carrie’s adorable name choice for baby son

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of their third child – a little boy.

The couple welcomed their son on July 5 and Carrie said the family are “all very smitten”. Boris and Carrie are also parents to their son Wilfred and daughter Romy.

On Instagram, Carrie revealed the adorable name they have given their newborn son – Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson. But what does it mean?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Johnson (@carrielbjohnson)

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome third baby

Carrie wrote on Instagram today (July 11): “A week of Frankie. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!).

“Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.

“Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude.

Carrie and Boris have welcomed their third child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: “Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink.”

So, what does the name mean?

In her post, Carrie didn’t confirm who their little boy is named after. The little boy’s first name is Frank. According to The Bump website, the name Frank means “free” and is of German origin.

Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am.

The little boy’s first middle name Alfred means “wise” and “elf counsel” and is of English origin, according to many baby name websites.

Meanwhile, the newborn’s other very unique middle name Odysseus has a very interesting meaning. The name is of Greek origin and was a “a legendary king and hero” in the Odyssey and Iliad book.

The couple have named their baby Frank Alfred Odyssey Johnson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The name can also mean “wrathful”.

Read more: Boris Johnson and wife Carrie announce birth of third child and reveal name: ‘We are all very smitten’

Many have congratulated Carrie and former prime minister Boris on their new arrival. One person gushed on Instagram: “Absolutely perfect. Congratulations to you all – and good luck, you’re now officially outnumbered!”

What do you think of the name? Head to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.