Boris Johnson and wife Carrie announce birth of third child and reveal name: ‘We are all very smitten’

Carrie Johnson, the wife of Boris Johnson, has given birth to the couple’s third child, it has been revealed.

The former PM’s wife announced the exciting news with an Instagram post today (Tuesday, July 11).

Carrie Johnson announces birth of third child

Today saw Carrie take to Instagram to announce that she had given birth to her third child. The 35-year-old revealed that she has given birth to a little boy.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Carrie uploaded a number of snaps of the newest addition to the Johnson family – Frank.

“A week of Frankie [heart emoji],” Carrie captioned the post. “Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am.”

“(Can you guess which name my husband chose?!)” she then wrote.

Carrie and Boris Johnson welcome third child

She then continued, writing: “Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.”

She then said: “Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude.”

“Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink,” she then added.

Followers congratulate the couple

A number of Carrie’s followers took to the comment section to congratulate the couple on their happy news.

“Wonderful news,” one follower commented. “I loooove Odysseus!! Huge congratulations,” another gushed.

“Ahhh huge congratulations xx,” a third then said. “Congratulations keep on enjoying your lovely family,” another said.

“Congratulations to you all such lovely photos & totally love his name,” a fifth said.

Carrie announced her pregnancy back in May. She announced the news with a sweet Instagram post in which she teased they’d have another baby join their family in a “few weeks”.

“Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop,” she said at the time. “Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming…She soon will!”

