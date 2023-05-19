Boris Johnson’s wife expecting baby number three ‘in a few weeks’ after top secret pregnancy

Carrie Johnson is pregnant with her third child, she announced earlier today (Friday, May 19).

The wife of former PM Boris Johnson is due “in a few weeks”, with the 35-year-old having kept her pregnancy secret.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Johnson (@carrielbjohnson)

Carrie Johnson pregnant with third child

Carrie, the wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pregnant with her third child.

The 35-year-old announced the exciting news on her Instagram earlier today. Carrie uploaded two photos for her 64.k followers to see. One shows Carrie holding Wilfred and Romy’s hands while out on a country walk.

The second photo shows Wilfred’s little hand on Carrie’s baby bump. Carrie posted a lengthy caption to go along with her exciting announcement.

Carrie and Boris are having another baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carrie Johnson confirms she’s pregnant

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “New team member arriving in just a few weeks.

“I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can’t wait to meet this little one,” Carrie then continued.

“Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop,” she then said. “Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming…She soon will!” she then added.

A number of Carrie’s followers took to the comment section to send their well wishes to the wife of the former PM.

Carrie and Boris have two kids already (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Followers send their support

Plenty of Carrie’s followers were quick to send their congratulations to her.

“Carrie! How exciting! Lots of love,” one follower commented. “Congratulations. Absolutely glowing,” another said.

Additionally, a third then said: “Congratulations! I love having three.” “Wow what wonderful news congratulations to you all,” another then wrote.

“What wonderfully delightful news!” a fifth then gushed. Additionally, another then said: “Congratulations. Great news. Look after yourself.”

Carrie and Boris have two children together already. Their first child, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, was born in 2020. In 2021, they welcomed Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson.

Read more: Ant and Dec announce they’re taking break from Saturday Night Takeaway as fans devastated

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.