Boris Johnson making "very good progress" as he receives updates from pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds

Boris Johnson may finally be on the mend following his highly publicised struggle with the deadly coronavirus - and he's been receiving regular pregnancy updates from his fiancée, Carrie Symonds.

The Prime Minister spent three nights in intensive care earlier this week after contracting the illness.

However, he was returned to a standard hospital ward on Thursday (April 9). And in a short statement issued today, a government spokeswoman said that he was making "very good progress".

According to reports, he's also been receiving regular baby updates from his partner, Carrie.

Carrie and Boris are expecting their first child together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Films and sudoku

Boris, 55, tested positive for COVID-19 around two weeks ago, and was taken into intensive care last Monday as his symptoms worsened.

Dominic Raab has been fronting the government's daily coronavirus meetings in his absence.

I cannot believe you can walk away from this and get straight back to Downing Street and pick up the reins without a period of readjustment.

But the Prime Minister's condition has improved. And since he returned to a normal hospital ward, he has reportedly been spending his time watching films and playing sudoku.

Carrie, 32, has been unable to spend any time with the father of her unborn child, which is due in two months.

However, Downing Street has said that she's been keeping Boris updated with baby news and scan photos.

Carrie herself had to self-isolate after coming down with what she believes were symptoms of the disease.

Boris has apparently been watching films and playing sudoku (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Johnson Snr's word of warning

Last week, she tweeted: "I've spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus.

"I haven't needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I'm on the mend."

While the news about Boris is encouraging, his father Stanley Johnson warned that the PM is not in the clear yet.

The former I'm A Celebrity contestant told BBC Radio 4 programme Today: "He must rest up. I don't think you can say this is out of the woods now.

Stanley has warned people not to jump the gun (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"He has to take time. I cannot believe you can walk away from this and get straight back to Downing Street and pick up the reins without a period of readjustment."

Stanley added that the Johnson family were "amazingly grateful" to the NHS for helping Boris to recover.

