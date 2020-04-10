Stanley Johnson slammed as he says UK have finally taken coronavirus seriously after Boris was in ICU

Stanley Johnson has been criticised for saying it took his son Boris to go into intensive care to make the UK realise how serious coronavirus is.
Last month, Stanley was slammed for saying he would still be going to the pub despite Boris urging people to stay at home.
The 79-year-old has now said he feels "relief" that the prime minister is making a slow recovery.
Stanley said he thinks Brits are now taking the pandemic more seriously after seeing Boris in intensive care.
Boris is out of intensive care
A Downing Street spokesperson said on Thursday (April 9) that Boris was out of intensive care and was in good spirits.
What has Stanley said?
Stanley said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "I do think about this whole event of Boris going into intensive care, now happily coming out, it has actually served an amazing purpose.
"It’s got the whole country to realise this is a serious event."
He added: "If it can hit the Prime Minister for heaven’s sake, well, you know, it does come close to home.
"He almost took one for the team and we’ve got to make sure we play the game properly now."
However, Stanley's comments have been criticised by some listeners.
Many pointed out Stanley refused to follow Government guidelines when Boris urged people to stay at home.
What did Stanley say on This Morning?
The former I'm A Celebrity star said on This Morning last month: "Of course I’ll go to a pub if I need to go to a pub."
Host Phillip Schofield said: "But your son just told you not to."
Stanley replied: "He said we should avoid going to pubs, but if I had to go to a pub, I’d go to a pub."
Now, people have criticised Stanley for his recent comments about Brits not taking the outbreak seriously.
What did people say?
One person said: "Three weeks ago, Stanley Johnson proclaimed that he was going to ignore Government advice and still go to the pub.
"It's good that he now realises 'this is a serious event.'
"But disappointing that it's the hospitalisation of his son for that to happen."
Another wrote: "Stanley Johnson telling everyone to heed the government's advice about staying in this weekend.
"The same Stanley Johnson who said he would still go to the pub.""
A third tweeted: "17 March 2020: 'Of course, I’ll go to a pub if I need to go to a pub,' says Stanley Johnson.
"10 April 2020: It took my son to become ill to get the country to realise that this is a serious event!!!
"I think we've heard enough from the Johnsons for a while."
One added: "I genuinely despise Stanley Johnson.
"The man who only a few weeks ago was saying he would just pop down the pub.
"Now his son is ill, [he] tried to suggest it took his son being ill for the whole country to realise how serious COVID-19 is."
Meanwhile, one person branded him a "hypocrite".
