Boris Johnson defended as he’s accused of ‘laughing’ during Rishi Sunak’s Ukraine comments

Boris Johnson has been defended after being accused of ‘laughing’ during Rishi Sunak‘s comments about the horrors the people of Ukraine are currently experiencing.

The incident happened as Sunak was giving his Spring Statement, and as you can imagine, people were not happy at all.

The PM can clearly be seen pulling a silly face as Mr. Sunak speaks (Credit: LBC / YouTube)

Did Boris Johnson ‘laugh’ at Ukraine?

The Prime Minister caused uproar earlier today when he was accused of “laughing” during Mr. Sunak’s comments about Ukraine.

As Mr. Sunak delivered his Spring Statement today, he touched on some of the “horrors” the people of Ukraine are going through right now.

“Mr. Speaker, as I stand here, men, women, and children are huddled in basements across Ukraine seeking protection,” Mr. Sunak said.

“The sorrow we feel for their suffering, and admiration for their bravery, is only matched by the gratitude we feel for the security in which we live.”

However, as Mr. Sunak spoke about Ukraine, the PM, sitting behind him, could be seen laughing. At one point he even pulled a silly face at someone sitting on the opposite bench.

Twitter was not happy.

The PM could be seen laughing too (Credit: LBC / YouTube)

What did people say about Boris Johnson “laughing”?

“He’s like a child – no sense of what is appropriate for the occasion. It beggars belief he’s ended up as a world leader,” one angry person tweeted.

“Just when you think Johnson can’t sink any lower he does. He may have been responding to something else, but as the PM his Chancellor is speaking, show some respect,” another said.

However, many people were quick to defend the PM. They pointed out that he was laughing at something unrelated before Mr. Sunak had even begun talking about Ukraine.

The Prime Minister was defended by many (Credit: SplashNews.com)

People defend the Prime Minister

“He is not laughing at Sunak’s comments, often in the HofC people on the benches opposite make comments/pull faces and hence we cannot see or hear that. If you are a regular viewer you’ll note this happens from the Labour/other benches also,” one tweeted.

“He isn’t laughing at what is being said at all. On the wide shot you can see he is laughing at someone on the Labour bench opposite. You know that too…” another said.

“Clearly it’s not related. He’s still chuckling at whatever came before and the chuckle disappears into an awkward smile as he hears what’s then being said. He’s wrong on lots of things but that’s out of context and just point-scoring,” a third wrote.

“That’s a very desperate attempt, he was laughing before Rishi even spoke,” another said.

