Billie Faiers admits she went ‘mental’ when stranger slapped her son, 3, on a flight

Billie Faiers has admitted she went “mental” and saw the “red mist” descend after a stranger “slapped” her youngest child.

The incident happened when the family were flying back from a holiday in Dubai.

And things got so heated that Billie revealed a member of cabin crew had to step in to defuse the situation.

Billie Faiers admitted she saw ‘red’ when a stranger ‘slapped’ her child (Credit: Splash News)

What did Billie Faiers say about the incident?

Billie was chatting with her sister Sam on their podcast, The Sam and Billie Show.

Speaking about the encounter, Billie admitted son Arthur was “kicking off a bit” when the incident happened.

She said: “Arthur must have been about three.

“We were on our way back from Dubai and there was a family sat in front of us and Arthur was kicking off a bit, as they do.

“Don’t get me wrong, this is really annoying. There was a woman sat in front, a bit older, he kicked the back of her seat, I was like: ‘Oh god, so sorry.’

“Then he was having a bit of a tantrum, crying, she turned round and she smacked him,” Billie said.

Billie and husband Greg are parents to daughter Nelly and son Arthur (Credit: Splash News)

How did Billie react?

Billie said she saw red.

“I went excuse me! I stood up… you know when you have the red mist and you’re shaking,” she said.

Billie, who shares daughter Nelly, seven, with husband Greg Shepherd, said the incident took place a couple of years ago.

Sister Sam – who is pregnant with her third child – then asked where she slapped Arthur, who is now five.

“She smacked him on his arm. I think she was German or something, when I mean I kicked off, I was going mental.”

She added: “Where we’re in the public eye, I thought what if someone’s videos that, but I was just so angry.”

Husband Greg was sleeping a few rows in front when the incident took place and Billie said the kerfuffle woke him up.

“He turned around to ask what was going on and I was literally going berserk at this woman,” she said.

“There must have been a language barrier but at the end of the day, she hit my child. She didn’t hurt him, but she slapped him.”

The situation was resolved when a member of cabin crew came over and everyone calmed down.

