Sam Faiers of TOWIE fame was seen cradling her growing baby bump at an ITV event last night (Tuesday 23 November) after announcing she’s pregnant.

The pregnant 30-year-old TV personality mingled with a whole host of celebrities at the star-studded event on Tuesday night.

Who did Sam Faiers attend the event with?

A pregnant Sam Faiers and partner Paul attended the ITV Palooza last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

After announcing earlier in the day that she was pregnant, Sam’s baby bump made its blue carpet debut last night. Sam was joined at the event at the Royal Festival Hall by her partner, Paul Knightley, 31.

Sam and Paul have been together since 2014 and have two children. She gave birth to her son Paul in 2015 and daughter Rosie in 2017.

Other celebrities that attended the ITV Palooza included Holly Willoughby, Laura Whitmore, Phillip Schofield, and Alex Scott. The event, which was formerly known as the ITV Gala, is a night of entertainment for commercial talent, colleagues, and customers.

Just hours before the event, Sam had shared her exciting pregnancy news on her Instagram to her 2.5 million followers.

How did Sam Faiers announce her pregnancy?

The photo Sam Faiers posted was of her two children, Paul and Rosie, kissing her growing baby bump. Boyfriend Paul is also in the picture too, looking on proudly.

Sam captioned the adorable picture with: “Soon to be a family of 5.”

She then wrote: “We have a spring baby on the way. We’re so happy and feeling blessed.”

“P.S keeping this little one a surprise,” she added, in reference to the baby’s gender.

Plenty of fans and celebrities flocked to the comments to pass on their congratulations to the reality star.

Sam announced her third pregnancy yesterday on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Sam’s friends respond?

“I am sooooo excited to be an auntie again,” Sam Faiers’ sister, Billie Shepherd (née Faiers) wrote. “Just the best news ever!!!! Love you all so sooo much.”

“Oh Sam I had a feeling!!! I am so happy for you,” Love Island 2017 winner Amber Davies said.

“Congrats to you all,” former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh commented with plenty of heart and clapping hand emojis.

“Congratulations to you all,” TV personality and singer Megan McKenna said, adding in a load of heart emojis for good measure.

In 2020 Sam Faiers said that she wanted to celebrate her 30th birthday before she got pregnant again. When asked at the time if she wanted a third child, Sam had said: “I am turning 30 at the end of this year. I really want to see my 30th in with a big bang, and then maybe after that.”

Sam’s show Sam Faiers: The Mummy Diaries came to an end this year.

