Joey Essex has had a string of famous girlfriends, but the one fans remember most is Sam Faiers.

The pair’s relationship became a big part of TOWIE, as did their eventual heartbreaking split.

But with all that in the past, what’s happened between the former couple since?

Joey Essex has dated a long line of famous women (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Joey Essex and Sam Faiers: What happened?

The pair had an on-off relationship throughout their time on TOWIE.

They began dating in 2010, only to break-up after just a year.

However, they ended up reconciling a year later in 2012.

Joey and Sam had an on-off relationship (Credit: Grant Buchanan / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

They seemed completely in love, and Joey then surprised viewers when he proposed in 2013.

But things then began to take a turn.

As a result, the pair ended up splitting up for good the following year.

Are Joey Essex and Sam Faiers still friends?

Sadly, it’s not good news.

Joey revealed in 2019 that he hadn’t spoken to Sam in quite some time.

He told new! magazine: “I ain’t spoken to Sam Faiers in about 25 years. I actually don’t watch TV, so I haven’t had the time to catch up with her show.

“The only person I watch on TV is myself. If I’m on TV, I’ll rush back home to see how sick I am. I don’t care about other shows, not even TOWIE, really.”

Joey dated The Hills star Stephanie Pratt (Credit: ITV)

Who else has Joey Essex dated?

Joey has a long history of dating famous women.

After his split from Sam, Joey began dating a succession of girls including TOWIE star Amber Turner, TV presenter Amy Willerton and model Lorena Medina.

He also enjoyed flings with pop star Rita Ora, The Hills star Stephanie Pratt and influencer Georgie Purves.

He’s kept himself quite busy!

Joey with ex-girlfriend Lorena Medina (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Earlier this year, he opened up about why he ends up dumping his girlfriends after such a short period of time.

He told The Mirror: “People are surprised by that, but it’s why I dump girls so quickly. I don’t need to waste time and cheat on them. I guess I haven’t found a girl who challenges me.”

However, he went on to add that he hopes to settle down and start a family in his 30s.

Earlier this year he tried his luck on Celebs Go Dating for the third time, but sadly didn’t manage to find ‘The One’ just yet.

Joey Essex: Grief and Me airs on BBC One, tonight (Thursday June 3), at 9pm.

