In the latest Sean Lock news, the comedian’s cause of death has been revealed by close friend and fellow comedian, Bill Bailey.

Sean’s death aged 58 on Wednesday (August 18) came as a huge and devastating shock to fans.

But now pal Bill has revealed that Sean had been ill for some time.

Bill revealed that Sean was battling advanced lung cancer (Credit: Channel 4)

Sean Lock latest: Star battled advanced lung cancer

Appearing on ITV News, Strictly winner Bill said: “He had been diagnosed with lung cancer a few years ago and it was at the time quite a blow, particularly when it was quite advanced.

“We’ve tried to make the most of the last few years.

“We spent a lot of time together and went on trips together. And he’s continued to work.

“He’s [an] amazingly courageous and tough individual who was mentally strong throughout the whole time.

“I’m just grateful for the time we have had together.”

Sean tragically died on Wednesday (Credit: Channel 4)

Bill called him fearless

Like many, Bill paid tribute to his friend, who many have called a ‘comedian’s comedian’.

He said: “A lot of comics are talking about the fact that he inspired them to become comedians.

“He was the one that gave them the strength and courage to carry on as comedians… it’s a tough business.

“[He] was fearless and determined and that’s what gave them strength.”

Joking until the end

Harry Hill also revealed yesterday (Thursday August 19) that Sean spent his last few months in a hospice.

When Harry asked Sean what hospice life was like, he replied: “It’s OK. The sex is amazing.”

Bill said that he was in good spirits right up until the end.

“I brought in my guitar and sang him his favourite Johnny Cash songs.”