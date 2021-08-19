Sean Lock spent final months in a hospice and was ‘joking until the end,’ say comedy pals

Sean Lock spent time in a hospice before his death, close comedy pals have revealed.

Beloved comedian Sean died yesterday (Wednesday August 18) aged 58 after a battle with cancer.

The star kept the illness private, but now more details have emerged about his final few months.

Sean was known for his hilariously surreal jokes (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Close friend and fellow comedian Harry Hill revealed that he spent time in a hospice before he passed away.

He told The Telegraph newspaper: “He struggled with [the illness] – he went through all the same emotions anyone in that position would experience.

“But he was stoical about it.

“Because he was so bright, he read up on all the latest treatments. He knew much more about that side of medicine than I ever did.”

On Radio Five Live, Harry said he asked Sean what the hospice was like.

“It’s OK,” Sean replied, “the sex is amazing.”

"It's a devastating loss, personally and to comedy. He was my dearest friend" Comedian @BillBailey pays tribute to Sean Lock, who has died from cancer at the age of 58.@TVNaga01 | @BBCSounds — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) August 18, 2021

A dear friend and a devastating loss

Another close comedy friend, Bill Bailey, revealed that he was in good spirits right up until the end.

“Even in his last few days, we were still having a laugh, still joking, still coming up with ideas,” he said.

“We had great conversations.

“I brought in my guitar and sang him his favourite Johnny Cash songs.”

Bill appeared on Naga Munchetty’s BBC Five Live show yesterday, and fought back tears as he told the host how had lost a dear friend.

Sean was beloved by many (Credit: Channel 4)

Sean’s pals came out with heartfelt tributes

After Sean’s shock passing, the comedy world paid tribute to their friend and colleague.

8 Out Of 10 Cats co-star Jimmy Carr said: “Brutal news about Sean Lock today.

“I loved him. I’m watching clips of him right now – laughing & crying. I’ll miss him so much.”

Another co-star, Jon Richardson, said: “I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least.

“An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice.”

Stephen Fry said: “Oh no, what horrible news… I think it safe to say that the best episodes of QI that I was involved with were always the ones where Sean Lock was a guest.

“Such complete brilliance in every comic direction. What a loss. My heart goes out to his family.”