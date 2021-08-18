Following the death of comedian Sean Lock, Jason Manford has revealed the final text message that he sent him.

8 Out of 10 Cats star Sean sadly passed away at the age of 58 from cancer.

Tributes have poured in on social media from celebrities, and fellow comedian Jason was one of them.

Sean died from cancer at the age of 58 (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

What did Jason Manford say about comedian Sean Lock?

Jason first wrote on Twitter: “I’m absolutely gutted about this. So heartbroken for his wife and children.

“One of the funniest men I’ve ever worked with and I used to adore occasionally making him laugh on my first proper telly job, 8 Out of 10 Cats. RIP mate.”

In another tweet, the star shared the text he sent Sean weeks before his death.

I texted him couple of weeks ago and I’m now so glad I did. If you’ve a friend who’ve you not spoken to for a while, drop them a message and check in. It could be the last time. RIP Sean ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lePue0mRYw — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) August 18, 2021

What did Jason’s text say?

The text read: “Hi Sean, hope you and your family are doing okay. Did Countdown last week and missed having you there.

“I often think back to my days on Cats with you and how much I appreciated working with you, the buzz I’d get on the rare occasion something I said would make you laugh!”

He added: “Anyway, just wanted to check in and wish you and your family all the best. Lots of love and hopefully see you soon. Jason.”

Jason had sent a text to Sean in July (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Jason captioned the tweet: “I texted him couple of weeks ago and I’m now so glad I did.

“If you’ve a friend who’ve you not spoken to for a while, drop them a message and check in. It could be the last time. RIP Sean.”

So heartbroken for his wife and children.

Jason’s followers were left heartbroken over the text message.

One person said: “Just read your tweet Jason and very touching and great fun Sean was, very witty.”

Comedian Sean Lock was known for his appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Another tweeted: “I’m so glad you reached out when you did. It’s important to let people we know and love that they are valued. RIP Seán.”

A third responded: “Heartbreaking. Loved him. One of the funniest people on telly. How lucky you were that you knew him.”

