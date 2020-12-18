The BGT Christmas special is just a week away and we’ve been given a sneak peak of what to expect.

Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon will both be seen wearing daring thigh-split dresses.

The Heart FM presenter, 49, wows in a revealing off-the-shoulder emerald green dress, with a high thigh split.

While the former Mis-Teeq star, 42, rocks a glittery number that plunges at the neckline and also has a deep thigh split.

New images show Ashley Banjo, 32, and David Walliams, 49, standing beside them and dressed considerably more conservatively in their suits.

Ant and Dec on the BGT Christmas Special (Credit: ITV/Syco)

Simon Cowell will be noticeably absent

Clearly absent is BGT judging veteran Simon Cowell, 61.

The music mogul broke his back in August after falling off his electric bike in Malibu, California.

Read more: Simon Cowell ‘considering suing electric bike company after breaking back’

He was forced to drop out of all his work commitments for months, including the remaining episodes of Britain’s Got Talent.

But former BGT winner Ashley Banjo, Diversity dance troupe member, stood in for him as the fourth judge.

And, as for the Christmas special, all four judges are expected to put on a performance of their own on Christmas Day.

The judges gather for the BGT Christmas special (Credit: ITV/Syco)

David Walliams will reprise his role as The Queen

Additional preview photos show comedian and author David reprising his role as The Queen.

So it looks like he will be doing a skit on The Queen’s Christmas Day speech.

“I absolutely cannot wait for this on Christmas Day,” said one BGT fan.

Read more: Viewers divides as Mrs Brown’s Boys extended until at least 2026

And he is set to perform a comedy routine along with six past BGT comedians, including fan favourite Lee Ridley.

I absolutely cannot wait for this on Christmas Day.

Whereas Amanda is set to sing with 2014 BGT winners Collabro.

Meanwhile, Alesha will perform the Christmas classic Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas with 2017 winner Tokio Myers.

Amanda Holden will sing at the BGT Christmas Spectacular (Credit: ITV/Syco)

Diversity will perform once more

Finally, Ashley will perform with Diversity, along with fellow BGT street dance winner George Sampson.

However, it remains unconfirmed what the theme of their dance routine will be.

Throughout the series, Ashley’s judging abilities have been praised. But his BLM themed Diversity performance drew both applause and complaints.

In fact, 24,500 people complained to Ofcom about the routine, but their complaints were rejected by the watchdog.

The 2020 series of Britain’s Got Talent officially ended in October, with music comedian Jon Courtenay crowned the winner.

The Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular will air on Christmas Day at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.