BGT auditions in London and Manchester have wrapped up, Ant and Dec have announced today.

The Geordie duo shared a montage of moments during the auditions for the 2023 series of the ITV show.

Ant and Dec confirmed that auditions in the two cities have ended meaning we’re a step closer to the series airing.

BGT auditions

Ant and Dec said today: “That’s a wrap on @bgt London & Manchester auditions!”

One fan said: “Can’t wait to watch it.”

Another commented: “I’ve just spotted myself in the crowd, ha absolutely amazing and can’t wait to see it go out.”

Someone else wrote: “Well done fellas.”

Another added: “I absolutely loved coming on Friday it was funny. Can’t wait for it to be on TV.”

Ant and Dec confirmed that the BGT auditions have wrapped up! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In a video shared to the BGT Instagram page, Ant and Dec spoke about the BGT auditions.

Dec said: “Well that’s it! Another year of BGT auditions.”

Ant told fans: “Everything you can imagine we’ve had and then more!”

Dec said: “Series 16 and we were still getting things we’ve never seen before.”

Ant added: “It’s good. It’s been very good and we can’t wait for you to see them!”

This year’s series will see a new addition on the judging panel. Alongside Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden is Bruno Tonioli.

The BGT 2023 judges (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant and Dec on Limitless Win

Last week, Ant and Dec confirmed the end of their latest series of Limitless Win.

At the end of last Saturday’s show (February 4), Ant and Dec confirmed that was the last ep.

Read more: Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win: Ant McPartlin gives rare insight into family life

Ant said: “And that’s all we’ve got time for tonight and for the series.”

Dec added: “But we’re going to see you very soon for the launch of Saturday Night Takeaway.”

The Saturday Night Takeaway‘s Twitter page has been teasing the return of the show. However, no official start date has been released yet.

