Ant McPartlin on Ant and Dec Limitless Win, Ant smiling with Anne-Marie Corbett
TV

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win: Ant McPartlin gives rare insight into family life

Ant has a wife and two stepdaughters

By Rebecca Carter
Ant and Dec hosted another episode of Limitless Win last night as contestants tried to win big.

But during one moment, viewers got an insight into Ant McPartlin’s family life with a comment he made about his stepdaughters.

Ant, 47, is married to Anne-Marie Corbett and is a stepfather to her two daughters.

Ant McPartlin speaking during question on Ant and Dec Limitless Win
Limitless Win host Ant made a rare family admission (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec Limitless Win

During one round with two contestants, Ant made a brief reference to his home life.

Mum and son Troy and Tracey-Jane were on the show in the hope to win some cash.

The question read: “Claimed to be the nation’s favourite chip, what is the minimum recommended baking time in minutes for McCain’s Straight Cut Home Chips?”

Troy and Tracey-Jane chose their answer, before hosts Ant and Dec shared their thoughts.

Ant and Dec with contestants on Limitless Win
Ant and Dec helped Troy and Tracey-Jane (Credit: ITV)

Dec suggested it was 22 minutes.

However, Ant said: “Whenever I’ve made anything for the girls, it’s been a bit longer than that.”

The duo then decided on 22 minutes.

However, the correct answer was 24 minutes meaning Troy and Tracey-Jane lost two of their 10 lives.

Ant usually keeps quiet on his family life after marrying Anne-Marie in 2021.

Ant McPartlin smiling with Anne-Marie Corbett on night out
Anne-Marie and Ant married in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant McPartlin wife

However, speaking to the Telegraph in 2021, Ant was full of praise of his stepdaughters.

He said: “I’ve got two stepdaughters, 13 and 15 and they are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s. Than I still am.”

Whenever I’ve made anything for the girls, it’s been a bit longer than that.

He added at the time: “It’s not going to be our generation that saves the world. Look at Greta Thunberg, single-handedly almost making the world aware of climate change.

Read more: Ant McPartlin on real reason he’s ‘thrilled’ he didn’t reconnect with estranged dad sooner

“It’s that kind of energy that this generation has got and they’ll save the rest of us. We’re just trying to make it easier for them.”

