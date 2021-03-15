Tipping Point host Ben Shephard will be on screens at a different time for the rest of this week in a shake-up of the TV schedule.

The popular ITV quiz show won’t be in its usual slot of 4pm from tomorrow (Tuesday, March 16).

Tipping Point isn’t in its usual slot this week (Credit: ITV)

Why is Ben Shephard show Tipping Point not on at its usual time?

ITV is shifting Tipping Point to make way for coverage of the Cheltenham Festival.

Instead of its usual 4pm – 5pm slot, Tipping Point will start at 4.30pm and end at 5pm.

Read more: Tipping Point host Ben Shephard branded ‘mean’ as he pokes fun at contestant Olivia

The episodes will only be on for half an hour because they will be specials showcasing the programme’s ‘Best Ever Finals’.

ITV has shifted the quiz show to make way for the Cheltenham Festival coverage (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women dropped from schedule

The Cheltenham coverage also affects Loose Women.

The popular panel show won’t be on at all this week.

We’re really grateful to RMG and ITV for enabling all those who will be enjoying the festival from home to enjoy a sixth race in this one year.

Loose Women will be back on screens on Monday (March 22) at its usual time of 12.30pm – 1.30pm on ITV. Tipping Point, meanwhile, will also be back to normal on Monday at 4pm.

From Tuesday to Friday, coverage of the Cheltenham Festival will start at 1pm and finish up at 4.30pm.

Loose Women won’t be on screens until next week (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say?

The news had Tipping Point fans fuming on Twitter.

One disappointed viewer tweeted: “Due to the [bleepy] horse racing this week, ITV are only showing one episode of #TippingPoint today. All the only episodes from Tuesday to Friday will be Best Ever Finals.”

Another said: “See you next week you lovely lot because of the horse racing bah! #tippingpoint.”

A third shared a give of someone booing and doing a thumbs down.

See you next week you lovely lot because of the horse racing bah! #tippingpoint — Paul Meek 💙 💚💛 (@meeky2710) March 15, 2021

ITV Cheltenham coverage extended

This year, ITV will be broadcasting more of the event than ever before.

Each day, the channel will show six races.

Rights manager Racecourse Media Group (RMG) had given ITV one-off permission to extend its coverage past the usual five daily races.

Read more: Tipping Point series 10: Contestant Rob accused of being ‘rude’ to fellow player

To fit in the extra race, the gap between each one will be 35 minutes, down from 40.

And each afternoon, the opening contest will be brought forward to 1.20pm. Each card’s showpiece event, therefore, will run at 3.05pm.

According to RacingPost, Ian Renton, Jockey Club regional managing director, said: “We’re really grateful to RMG and ITV for enabling all those who will be enjoying the festival from home to enjoy a sixth race in this one year.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.