Tipping Point host Ben Shephard has been branded “mean” by viewers of the show.

The comments came after yesterday’s episode (March 11), which featured a contestant called Olivia.

She was eliminated just before the final round, and for good reason according to some Tipping Point viewers.

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard has been accused of being ‘mean’ on yesterday’s show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Tipping Point yesterday?

Viewers at home took quite a liking to Olivia – for all the wrong reasons.

She got question after question wrong, but was somehow still rather endearing.

Thanks for being on today’s show Olivia. I had a great laugh at some of your answers!

“Olivia was lovely. Not the brightest, but lovely,” said one viewer.

“Thanks for being on today’s show Olivia. I had a great laugh at some of your answers!” said another.

A third added: “Not even Jesus Christ himself could have got Olivia through to the final.”

“Olivia will probably take a wrong turn and walk on to The Chase set next,” giggled another viewer.

Viewers thanked Olivia for providing the laughs (Credit: ITV)

Which questions did Olivia get wrong?

The comments came after she got questions about the Battle of Hastings, a decathlon and the human body wrong.

“Do you know what the decathlon is Olivia?” Ben asked.

“No,” came her reply.

“Excellent, excellent,” Ben laughed at Olivia’s expense.

Earlier in the show she was asked a question about a central joint of the human leg.

Olivia replied that the answer was elbow.

Tipping Point host Ben was quick to laugh and exclaimed: “Oh Olivia!”

Later, at another wrong answer, he quipped: “Well I suppose if your elbow’s in your knee somewhere why not have a crack at it.”

What did viewers make of host Ben’s comments?

Although his comments were most likely made in jest, some said they were a little mean.

“Ben being a bit mean to Olivia,” said one viewer.

“I agree, he is being nasty,” said another.

A third questioned: “Is Ben ripping the [bleep] out of Olivia?”

