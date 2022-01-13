Beat the Chasers: Jenny Ryan defended by co-stars after troll attacks her

Beat The Chasers star Paul Sinha jumped in to defend co-star Jenny Ryan after she was attacked by an online troll.

Jenny, better known to fans of the ITV quiz show as The Vixen, was targeted on Twitter yesterday (Wednesday 12 January).

The troll was replying to a tweet Jenny sent on Monday, plugging the show’s celeb specials.

Literally my job, babe x https://t.co/6Qc10NOcxe — Jenny Ryan (@jenlion) January 12, 2022



She’d written: “An extra treat tonight and tomorrow for fans of The Chase… we have two brand new specials of Beat the Chasers featuring some famous faces as well as all six of us Chasers!

“Tune in at 9pm on @itv to catch the thrills and suspense… #TheChase #BeatTheChasers.”

Jenny’s co-chasers jumped to her defence (Credit: ITV)

The troll attempted to insult her, writing: “You are our least favourite (apart from @ Darragh Ennis). You just come across as a complete smartarse.”

A bemused Jenny quote-tweeted the troll, saying: “Literally my job, babe x.”

What did the troll say to Beat the Chasers star Jenny Ryan?

Her co-stars, including Paul “The Sinnerman” Sinha, jumped in to send the troll packing.

He replied, writing: “Imagine being you. Imagine thinking this is a way to conduct yourself.”

Anne Hegerty, AKA The Governess, also chipped in, adding: “Slightly affronted that you think I’m NOT a complete smartarse.”

The Sinnerman was on hand to help his Beat The Chasers co-star (Credit: ITV)

Darragh “The Menace” Ennis waded in too, writing: “Ooh, I’m the least favourite? Finally I beat you at something!”

Beat the Chasers fans also leaped to Jenny’s defence, assuring her that she’s a much-loved member of the team.

“Literally the reason I like you! Smart powerful woman front and centre standing in her own knowledge that she rocks… I’m here for exactly that. You’re an inspiration to millions of people watching you so I say long may it continue,” one fan gushed.

Another told the Celebrity X Factor star: “Well we love you in our house and very much admire your smartness (is that a word..? ) and quick humou.”

What did Beat The Chaser fans have to say?

“If it helps in our house you’re everyone’s favourite. Our five-year-old is so smitten he routinely calls you ‘the-lovely-Jenny’ like that’s your full name. And his ‘favourite boy chaser’ is @bones_giles because he likes his hair,” tweeted someone else.

And a fourth said: “Jenny. You’re my favourite. I love watching you on The Chase and also the other shows you have been on.”

Recently fans of The Chase and Beat the Chasers urged Jenny to ‘bin the beehive’ after seeing her stunning new look on a Christmas special.

She wore her long hair loose rather than in her trademark beehive – and fans were loving it.

Even host Bradley Walsh couldn’t resist paying her a compliment, saying: “You look lovely.”

