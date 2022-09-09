Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis – famous for her role in BBC soap EastEnders – has sent fans a warning on Twitter after a fake TikTok account was found to be impersonating her.

Sharing a snap of the profile on her Twitter page, the actress, 27, wrote: “This is a fake account and it is not me.”

The TikTok page has a following of almost 40,000 and a total of 190,000 likes.

This is a fake account and it is not me 😬 pic.twitter.com/7bSnUIVplt — Rose Ayling-Ellis (@RoseAylingEllis) September 9, 2022

Fans were grateful for Rose Ayling-Ellis’s warning

Responding to her tweet, many fans were sad that it wasn’t her real page but happy that she let them know.

One person said: “Thank you for letting us know, I unfortunately fell for it! I will now block it!”

A second wrote: “It’s a bit rude when people create fake accounts, and disrespectful, don’t you think?”

“Nice to know, thanks,” another said.

Rose Ayling-Ellis won Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

BBC star Rose Ayling-Ellis ‘splits from boyfriend’ amid Strictly curse?

Apart from the TikTok account, fans recently heard reports about Rose allegedly splitting from her long-term boyfriend Samuel Arnold.

The pair were together after seven years and are believed to have been hit by the Strictly curse.

Rose won Strictly Come Dancing last year alongside Giovanni Pernice.

She also became the show’s first deaf contestant.

A source claimed to The Sun: “Rose and Sam’s relationship is definitely over. It’s very amicable and they’ll remain close friends, but unfortunately there is no future for them romantically.

“They spent a lot of time apart while Rose was away on tour, which has had an impact.

“It’s been difficult for them both, of course, but they’re certain it’s the right move. Rose has been throwing herself into work. She’s had lots of offers since winning Strictly. It’s an exciting time for her.”

Rose has played Frank Lewis since 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Rose’s final EastEnders’ scenes will air soon

Rose also recently stepped down from her role on EastEnders.

The actress has been portraying the character of Frankie Lewis since 2020.

Previously confirming her exit news on Instagram, she wrote: “Start from my very last day on the square. To my first successful pint in The Vic. And end with the first photo of Frankie.

“It’s been incredibly special to be @bbceastenders first regular deaf actor. I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Ayling-Ellis (@rose.a.e)

She added: “I will always treasure my time on the show and all the incredible people I have worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor these last two years and given me so many amazing memories.”

One person commented: “The world is your oyster beautiful Rose, you deserve the best things in life, good luck.”

A second wrote: “It’s been an absolute blast watching you Rose. One of my favourite characters on the Square. Can’t wait to see what you do next.”

And another said: “Ah I’m devastated that your leaving. I’ve loved watching you in this soap and will miss your smiley face behind the queen Vic bar.”

Read more: Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals she’s had to fix ‘unrealistic scripts on acting jobs’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.