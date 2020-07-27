Chris Needs dead: BBC Radio Wales presenter dies aged 68

BBC Radio Wales presenter Chris Needs has died at the age of 68.

The broadcaster died on Sunday, July 26, after a short illness and tributes have poured in.

Chris Needs has sadly died

The radio station confirmed the news via a post on Instagram.

It read: "It is with enormous sadness and regret that we confirm the death of Chris Needs MBE following a short period of ill health.

Read more: Katie Price and daughter Princess emotionally reveal how puppy died after ‘tragic accident’

"Through his Friendly Garden, Chris brought pleasure and comfort to thousands of listeners, from all over the world, who treated him like a true friend."

Tributes have poured in for Chris Needs following his death (Credit: BBC Radio Wales)

Tributes to Chris Needs pour in

Meanwhile, BBC Radio Wales editor Colin Paterson also paid tribute to Chris.

Mr Paterson said: "Chris was an amazing character - a one off and an all-round entertainer.

"A giant of Welsh radio, he spent years with the commercial sector before moving to the BBC, where he broadcast in both Welsh and English, on television and radio.

Read more: Paul Burrell says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry book claims are accurate

"His contribution to Radio Wales can't be underestimated, not least in recent months when he has provided comfort and companionship to our listeners."

For many Chris was a voice in the darkness. He reached out to young and old. Was a friend and sometimes a shoulder to cry on. His listeners were incredibly loyal and there will be much sadness on hearing this news. RIP Chris - night time radio will never quite be the same. https://t.co/c1Kb3zoVSb — Paul (@Bandageboyz) July 27, 2020

He added: "For almost 20 years, the Friendly Garden has brought people together from across Wales and the world, from every walk of life.

Chris was an amazing character - a one off and an all-round entertainer.

"The ability to bring people together was one of his many strengths and I know the Garden team, along with all of us at Radio Wales will miss him.

"But our thoughts today are with Chris's husband Gabe, his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time."

Chris joined BBC Radio Wales in 1996 and hosted his nightly show for 18 years.

People have paid tribute on Twitter.

It is with enormous sadness and regret that we confirm the death of Chris Needs MBE following a short period of ill health. Through his Friendly Garden, Chris brought pleasure and comfort to thousands of listeners, from all over the world, who treated him like a true friend. pic.twitter.com/ULOdkgGjRx — BBC Radio Wales (@BBCRadioWales) July 27, 2020

What did they say?

One person wrote: "For many Chris was a voice in the darkness. He reached out to young and old.

"Was a friend and sometimes a shoulder to cry on. His listeners were incredibly loyal and there will be much sadness on hearing this news.

"RIP Chris - night time radio will never quite be the same."

Another said: "Sad to hear the passing of Chris Needs this morning, such sad news.

"Such talent, amazing on Radio Wales in his garden, raised ££ for charity and Cwmafan born and bred. RIP Chris."

Sad to hear the passing of Chris Needs this morning, such sad news. Such talent, amazing on Radio Wales in his garden, raised ££ for charity and Cwmafan born and bred. RIP Chris 😓 — Helen Golding (@helengolding22) July 27, 2020

A third added: "RIP Chris Needs. A proper Welsh legend."

RIP Chris Needs.



A proper Welsh legend. — RebelRebelComedy (@Rebelx2Comedy) July 27, 2020

Visit our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.