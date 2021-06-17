Naga Munchetty has admitted being a “bully” at school as she made a heartfelt confession on her BBC Radio Five Live show.

The presenter, 46, also revealed that it was “not a good feeling” knowing that she had done what she did and now she lives by the ‘Be Kind’ motto.

Naga admits she’s uneasy about what happened (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did BBC star Naga Munchetty say?

BBC Breakfast star Naga was once again presenting her morning show on the BBC radio station yesterday (Wednesday June 16) when discussion turned to bullying.

After one caller phoned in to share their experiences, Naga then made her admission.

Read more: Naga Munchetty’s dress today divides BBC Breakfast viewers

“I remember a time when I was in school and a big group of us, a gang of girls, we used to hang around and one of the girls in the group annoyed us,” she recounted.

“She’d done something that we weren’t happy with and we all turned-on her.

“We ostracised her and it got to the point where the teacher put us all in a room and she asked if anyone wanted to apologise.”

Naga also revealed she was bullied at school, too (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“So stubborn”

Naga then continued, thinking back to her schooldays.

“I was so stubborn and so pig-headed…

“… and I said, ‘No I don’t want to apologise to her, I don’t want to be her friend anymore.’

“I’ve never quite got my head around why I was just so stubborn about it and how I hadn’t thought about how much that would hurt her and whether it would bother her.

“It’s quite a hard thing to admit you’ve been a bully,” she admitted after a moment of silence.

“For me, I always abide by one of those mottos in life Be Kind, and knowing you haven’t been…

“It’s not a good feeling.”

Naga then told listeners that she did make up with the girl in question, and admitted that she was bullied as well.

Naga is constantly trolled on social media (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Is Naga still being bullied?

Naga now often experiences bullying of a different kind – online trolling.

Only last week, she hit back at a Twitter user who branded her an “awful woman”.

Read more: BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty hits back at troll after being branded ‘awful’

After the man made his comment, Naga quote-tweeted him.

“Tim Do yourself a favour,” she wrote. “Stop following this awful woman.”