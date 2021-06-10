BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty has hit back at a troll on Twitter, after being branded an “awful woman”.

The 46-year-old television and radio host addressed the negative criticism on social media yesterday (June 9).

She also received a second message from another user, who was far from complimentary.

What did BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty say?

Referring to Naga’s BBC Radio 5 Live, the troll wrote: “Does anyone still listen to this awful woman?”

The presenter was quick to fire back, proving that she doesn’t let the comments affect her.

She shared: “Tim Do yourself a favour. Stop following this awful woman.”

Furthermore, a second user criticised the BBC’s decision to feature her on the radio slot.

Responding to the message, the star said: “Aren’t you simply delightful?”

And her witty responses didn’t go unnoticed with followers!

Defending the star, one wrote: “Naga you rock! National treasure.”

Another said: “He is just mad because you make it look so easy Naga. Keep getting better!”

In addition, a third added: “Gosh, people don’t half give @TVNaga01 a whole load of unwarranted [bleep]. She’s practically a national treasure.”

Naga’s Union Jack row is dissolved

Meanwhile, it comes shortly after the BBC addressed complaints over Naga’s controversial interview with MP Robert Jenrick.

During the interview, Naga and co-host Charlie Stayt pointed out the prominence of a Union Jack flag in the background of his shot.

They also mentioned Jenrick’s portrait of the Queen.

Twitter was flooded with complaints, while others complained straight to the BBC.

Following the backlash, the broadcaster released a statement on the incident.

They said last month: “In an interview with the Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick from his office, Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty commented on the prominence of a Union Flag and a portrait of the Queen in the background.

“16 viewers complained to the ECU that this showed an offensive lack of respect towards the monarch and the national flag.

“11 of them complained about subsequent social media activity by Ms Munchetty, in which she ‘liked’ a number of Twitter comments about the incident expressing views to which they took exception.”

However, they added that Naga would not be punished for her part in the row.

