Barry Humphries death: Carol Vorderman and Ricky Gervais lead celebrity tributes

News of Barry Humphries’ sad death prompted an outpouring of tributes to the legendary Dame Edna star.

The Australian comedian died at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney following his recent health battle. And since news broke about his death, celebs from the showbiz world have issued their tributes.

Barry Humphries sadly died on Saturday (Credit: ITV)

Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies aged 89

Early on April 19, news broke that the star had been rushed to hospital following complications from a hip replacement. He underwent surgery after tripping on a rug while grabbing a book back in February.

Australian journalist Peter Ford claimed sources had told him Barry’s condition had “worsened” in recent weeks. As a result, it was claimed that his family had rushed to his bedside. The TV star then died on Saturday surrounded by his immediate family, including his wife Lizzie Spender.

Following his sad death, tributes from Barry’s fellow showbiz pals have since poured in to mourn the loss of a comedy icon.

Farewell, Barry Humphries, you Comedy genius. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 22, 2023

Celebs remember ‘genius’ Dame Edna star Barry Humphries

Rushing to Twitter, Carol Vorderman said: “You will be mourned Barry Humphries I only met you a few times but that look in your eyes full of bright intelligence and mischief, knowing trouble was ahead and looking forward to every special second of it: I’ll never forget it. Thank you Sir. A genius.”

Barry is best known for his character Dame Edna (Credit: YouTube)

Echoing her thoughts, comedian Ricky Gervais wrote: “Farewell, Barry Humphries, you Comedy genius.” Rylan Clark also tweeted: “Seeing all the Barry Humphries clips is just so warming. What a genuine genius. Such a sad loss.”

Seeing all the Barry Humphries clips is just so warming. What a genuine genius. Such a sad loss — R Y L A N (@Rylan) April 22, 2023

What else did celebs say about Barry?

Remembering Barry, Piers Morgan penned: “RIP Barry Humphries, 89. One of the funniest people I’ve ever met. A wondrously intelligent, entertaining, daring, provocative, mischievous comedy genius. As hilarious in private as he was as the iconic Dame Edna. What a life, what a character. Thanks for all the laughs, Barry.”

On Instagram, Hollywood A-lister Kate Beckinsale wrote: “What a loss. A unique, ahead of his time absolute genius. Fly well. There will be no one like you ever again.”

