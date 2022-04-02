Saturday Kitchen viewers were delighted to see Barry Humphries on the show today (April 1).

The comedian – best known for playing Dame Edna Everage – had fans in hysterics as he proved a handful for host Matt Tebbutt.

Barry, 88, was hailed as a “comedy genius” for his dry humour by those watching the BBC One show at home.

And his cheeky behaviour – which included getting his phone out at one point – also saw him praised for ‘creating havoc’.

Saturday Kitchen guest Barry Humphries causes havoc today

Barry was clearly in great form from the opening moments of the Saturday morning cooking show.

As Matt introduced the show’s guests with them all smiling in the direction of the camera, Barry casually looked away and took a sip of his drink.

The Aussie comedy legend’s playful impudence and witticisms were evident throughout the programme.

Early on, while discussing his idea of ‘Food Hell’, he had everyone on set – including Spanish chef Omar Allibhoy – guffawing as he suggested chorizo is Spanish for ‘don’t ask what’s in it’.

He continued to hold court as he joked about veganism with chef Georgina Hayden.

She did, however, give the punchline to his gag away.

And after celebrating the making of a meringue (Barry’s ‘Food Heaven’ pick) by blowing kisses at the audience, Barry launched into another anecdote that threatened to make the show run over.

Best episode ever. Barry Humphries should be on every week.

Indeed, the only moment Barry admitted to being speechless was when he was presented with a Guinness World Record.

The surprise award – for playing Dame Edna – recognised him for the longest-running character portrayed by one actor.

Barry first played Dame Edna in November 1955 and most recently appeared as her in February of this year.

How BBC One viewers reacted to Barry

Viewers flocked to Twitter to comment on Barry’s hilarious appearance.

One tweeted: “Absolutely loving #SaturdayKitchen today. Not stopped laughing yet!”

Best episode ever!

Someone else replied to them: “Best episode ever. Barry Humphries should be on every week but I’m not sure how long Matt would survive!”

Another person agreed: “Barry Humphries is a comedy genius! #SaturdayKitchen.”

A fourth claimed: “Barry Humphries on #SaturdayKitchen – an absolute masterclass in testing the boundaries of what you can get away with on bland daytime TV. Comic genius.”

“Loving Barry Humphries on #SaturdayKitchen old school intelligent anarchic comedy,” echoed a fifth.

Another anointed the star: “Barry Humphries is still the master #SaturdayKitchen.”

And one more, among many others, chuckled: “Barry Humphries on #SaturdayKitchen causing havoc.”

Saturday Kitchen next airs on BBC One next Saturday, April 9, at 10am.

