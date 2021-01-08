Scott, husband of Barbara Windsor, has said that the weeks since his wife died have been the “toughest of his life”.

Scott Mitchell called on fans of the late TV legend to make donations to the charity Alzheimer’s Research UK in her name.

And he’s now admitted feeling ‘blow away’ by the response.

Barbara and Scott married in 2020 (Credit: Splash)

What did Barbara Windsor’s husband Scott Mitchell say?

Scott said: “The last few weeks have been some of the toughest of my life. But the number of tributes and donations made to Alzheimer’s Research UK in memory of Barbara have blown me away and brought me real comfort.

“These donations have been made at a time when the pandemic has created so much uncertainty for people. It just shows how much my Barbara meant to people and how important the work of Alzheimer’s Research UK is to so many.”

Speaking further, he said the news would “delight” Barbara, adding: “Research is the only way we’ll stop other families going through the same heartbreak and this amazing generosity provides real hope for the future.”

Babs died following a battle with Alzheimer’s (Credit: MassaiWarrior / SplashNews.com)

How much money did fans raise in Babs’ memory?

Alzheimer’s UK revealed that fans had raised more than £150k in the late EastEnders actress’ name.

Research is the only way we’ll stop other families going through the same heartbreak.

The charity’s chief executive, Hilary Evans, thanked Scott for his support.

Scott called the last few weeks the ‘toughest’ of his life (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

And he said that Barbara’s legacy will “live on” through the donations made in her memory.

Speaking about Barbara Windsor, he said of her husband: “We can’t thank Scott enough for his continued support of Alzheimer’s Research UK in memory of Dame Barbara.

“Dementia research can and will change lives and the money donated by Dame Barbara’s friends, fans and family is bringing that day closer. Her legacy will live on through the research these donations will fund and that’s such a special gift to the millions of people impacted by dementia worldwide.

“Everyone at Alzheimer’s Research UK will have Scott and all those who knew Dame Barbara in our thoughts this Friday.”

