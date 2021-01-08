The funeral of Dame Barbara Windsor takes place in London today (January 8).

Barbara – much loved from her days as EastEnders icon Peggy Mitchell – will be cremated at Golders Green Crematorium this afternoon.

The service will be a private affair with reduced numbers due to coronavirus.

Who is attending the funeral of Dame Barbara Windsor?

Only 30 people are allowed to attend the service due to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Her on-screen son Ross Kemp, who played EastEnders character Grant Mitchell, will be among the mourners.

He will deliver a eulogy at the ceremony.

Babs’ panto pal Christopher Biggins will also attend and speak during the service.

It will be very, very sad. I wish there was a way that we could record it so people can watch it online.

He told Steph’s Packed Lunch recently that Anna Karen – who played EastEnders’ Aunt Sal – will speak about Barbara’s early life.

Christopher will speak about the middle part of the icon’s life, while Ross will speak about her soap days.

Biggins added: “It will be very, very sad. I wish there was a way that we could record it so people can watch it online.”

Support for Scott

Of course, all of Barbara’s friends will also be on hand to support her devoted husband Scott Mitchell.

He nursed the star following her diagnosis with Alzheimer’s and was by her side in her care home during the last week of her life.

Announcing her death in December last year, he said Barbara “died peacefully” with her husband “by her side”.

He added: “Barbara’s final weeks were typical of how she lived her life. Full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end.

“It was not the ending that Barbara or anyone else living with this very cruel disease deserve.”

Friends urged to donate in Barbara’s memory

Those unable to attend the funeral today have been asked to remember Barbara in another way.

Scott has called upon friends and fans of the star to donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK in her memory.

He set up an online condolences book after her death, which has so far raised almost £150,000.

If you would like to donate and pay tribute to Barbara, you can do so here.

Ahead of the funeral, the charity paid tribute to both Barbara and Scott.

CEO Kate Lee told The Sun: “We will be forever grateful to them for sharing their dementia experience so bravely and publicly raising awareness of what it’s like to live through this devastating disease.

“Dame Barbara was a truly extraordinary woman and our thoughts are with her and Scott’s family and friends.”

